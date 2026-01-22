



It can be difficult to stay motivated when riding before or after work means tacking up in darkness and your gateways are ankle-deep in mud, so to get you off the sofa and into the saddle, I’ve rounded up the amateur showing classes, championships and finals you can try this year.

Spring shows will soon be kicking off and with a summer season just around the corner, there are plenty of opportunities for amateurs to qualify for prestigious shows. Just remember, before you enter a show, you must make sure that you consult the rules on amateur status, as there are variations between societies.

Amateur showing opportunities 2026

1. SEIB Search For A Star

SEIB’s Search for a Star (SFAS) series is a brilliant stepping stone between grassroots and affiliated competition for both in-hand and ridden competitors. To be eligible to compete at their series of qualifiers and their finals, you have to fit their strict amateur criteria.

If you’re lucky enough to win, then half their championships are hosted at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and the other half hosted at Your Horse Live. As well as their own shows, the SFAS series has its own team of judges who are all super-experienced in the ring, and will offer showing tips and advice on how to make the best of your exhibit.

For more information, visit seib.co.uk

2. Show Teams And Rising Stars (STARS)

Offering an all-singing, all-dancing glitzy experience, STARS is a favourite on the grassroots and Riding Club showing enthusiast’s calendar. Quite literally thousands of Riding Club members attempt qualification for the November finals held at Aintree Equestrian Centre each year.

For your chance to compete, you’ll need to be a member of one of 60 affiliated riding clubs, and collect points at the relevant shows. As well as competing individually, members can accumulate points for their club’s team, too.

For more information, visit starschampionships.co.uk

3. The Showing Register’s amateur-only HOYS tickets

The Showing Register (TSR) offers unique tickets to HOYS. You can bag a ticket by winning an amateur-only qualifier at their summer show, or sign up for their amateur league for the chance to make consistency count. Competitors in the league earn points through the season, with winners from each division gaining a golden ticket.

For more information, visit theshowingregister.co.uk

4. TSR Amateur of the Year Championships

TSR’s Amateur of the Year championships, run for the first time in 2025 at Stoneleigh Park, was a resounding success and is set to run again in late November this year. There you’ll find festive fun in abundance, and a HOYS-esque experience for home-produced amateurs only.

For more information, visit theshowingregister.co.uk

5. BSPS Pretty Polly

The British Show Pony Society’s (BSPS) Pretty Polly classes are for home-produced pony exhibitors and are an enduring favourite. The finals are held at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), so they offer a second class for those competing at open level, as well as a chance for younger and less experienced combinations to compete alongside – rather than against – showing greats at one of our most iconic showgrounds.

For more information, visit bsps.com

6. UK P&H Amateur M&M final

Mountain and moorland exhibitors are lucky, because as well as the mixed-breed Pretty Polly final, they also have an amateur final hosted by the UK Ponies & Horses to contend at Hickstead.

For more information, visit ukponies.uk

7. BSHA Amateurs

Similarly, horse exhibitors have a range of amateur classes hosted at the RIHS, and governed by the British Show Horse Association (BSHA). Horses in these classes can be produced, offering riders whose circumstances mean they cannot keep a horse ticking-over themselves to compete against fellow amateurs.

There are, however, prizes for the highest placed home-produced combinations in each of these classes, and new for 2026 is a home-produced championship, where all of the highest placed home-produced horses will be pitted against each other.

For more information, visit bsha.online

8. BSHA Rising Star

Want strictly home-produced horse classes but still want to ride at one of the show season’s biggest events? Look to the BSHA’s range of Rising Star classes at the London International Horse Show (LIHS).

There are a range of classes for different types of horses, including working show horse classes, and Style and Performance classes that are judged entirely on performance with no conformation aspect, hopefully enticing owners of all types over 148cm. One benefit for those dipping a toe in showing for the first time is that there is no requirement for your horse to be ridden by a ride judge.

For more information, visit bsha.online

9. RoR Amateur Ridden Show Series

The Jockey Club’s Retraining of Racehorses have the RoR Amateur Ridden Show Series that culminates in a fabulous championship at the iconic Hickstead Derby Meeting in June. The top three from each qualifier go forwards to the final.

For more information, visit ror.org.uk

10. SSADL finals

If you’re home produced and have a veteran horse or pony, then look at the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd’s offering. They run finals at both the RIHS and LIHS. Qualifiers are held at their championships and affiliated shows including Royal Windsor Horse Show.

For more information, visit seniorshowinganddressage.co.uk.

11. New VHS championship

The Veteran Horse Society (VHS) have announced that they have a brand new final hosted at HOYS. This newest championship for our treasured veteran horses is open to amateurs only.

For more information, visit veteran-horse-society.co.uk

12. BSPA home-produced championship

For coloured horses and ponies, there is a special championship for the highest placed home-produced exhibit in each of the British Skewbald and Piebald Association (BSPA) classes at the RIHS.

For more information, visit bspaonline.com

13. Your society championships

From the National Pony Society (NPS) to the Coloured Horse And Pony Society (CHAPS) and the Sport Horse Breeding GB (SHB (GB)), your society will play host to a plethora of amateur-only classes and finals at their shows and championships. Usually there are some you’ll need to qualify for beforehand, while others you can enter on the day.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: