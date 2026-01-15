



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If you’re an amateur showing rider looking to have a go at affiliated competition this year, then you’ll want all the tips you can get – and who better to ask than a leading producer with plenty of big wins to their name.

Professional producer Vicky Smith, who recently stewarded at London International on behalf of the British Show Horse Association to help the Rising Stars competitors, has tallied up the questions she was asked most frequently – and gives us the answers we’re all looking for, so that you can be one step ahead coming into the next season.

Rising Stars classes are aimed at home-produced amateurs hoping to step up into affiliated competition, and this was the third time Vicky has been around to help competitors during the show.

“As always, we had a mixture of questions – some were really specific, but some were those that crop up year after year,” says Vicky, who is always happy to share her showing tips and advice.

Will I be marked down for wearing the wrong jacket or not having a showing saddle?

“I was asked this a lot,” says Vicky, “and the answer is simple: no. At this level, what’s important is that your horse is neatly presented, looking well and going well.

“Obviously it’s great if you can have the correct showing attire by the time you get to the final, but you certainly won’t be penalised if you’re in a tweed jacket instead of navy or visa versa, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in a GP or non-showing saddle if all you want is to dip a toe. What matters is that your horse goes well.

“If you really do feel self conscious about your turnout but want to give showing a go, then the performance classes could be a good place to start as the emphasis is entirely on performance.”

When should I hog and trim my cob? And how long should his mane be?

Interestingly, it’s written in the BSHA rule book that show cobs should be clean shaven.

“Because it’s in the rules, I do all of mine about three days before a show,” says Vicky. That includes the legs, which should also be clean shaven.”

She would, however, advise clipping their bodies earlier.

“You want the coat to have come back a little, so for HOYS I would clip about two weeks before. For London, when they aren’t naturally throwing their coats, however, I would clip a month before.”

How short should I cut my horse’s tail?

“This is a question I get asked so many times, and almost invariably I tell them to cut it shorter,” says Vicky. “In general, I place my arm underneath the dock so that the tail is in a similar position to when the horse is working. Then, I cut the tail at the hock.”

She advises caution, though.

“Remember all horses carry their tails slightly differently, so if they are prone to carrying it higher, then you need to account for this when cutting it or else it will end up too short. If they barely lift their tail when working, then you don’t need to lift it as high.”

What can I do to help my hot horse in the go-round?

“Make sure that the horse has a good workout the day before a show, and possibly let them blow off some steam with a good canter,” Vicky advises.

“Usually, these horses need more work and more time moving around to release tension on the day, too, even if that’s just walking around becoming more comfortable with their surroundings. London is very busy – as are some of our county shows – so you will probably need to give them more time to prepare there than at other shows.

“Make sure you give them enough time to walk around, and have another trot and canter before going into the ring – don’t just walk straight in.”

Anything else?

“Ear plugs,” she says. “It’s a go-to solution for lots of horses. They just blur the sound for a horse, and make the environment much softer and more comfortable for noise-sensitive horses.”

How much time should I give my horse to warm up?

“This is a difficult one to answer as all horses are different,” she says. “Some will need more work than others. A lazy horse, for example, may only need a short burst of work with lots of transitions to get them in front of the leg. An excitable horse is different, and will need a lot more time to prepare.”

Irrespective, she says that a lot of competitors new to the county show circuit in particular underestimate the amount of time they need to get from the yard to the ring.

“I live 15 minutes away from Cheshire showground,” she explains, “but during the show, I allow an hour to travel the same distance. You must account for traffic and queues.

“Then there’s the time to prepare. Give yourself enough time to tack up, clean them up if they’ve travelled badly, negotiate the horse walk and so on. It all takes time and being in a rush won’t help a nervous horse or you to perform at your best.”

What can I do to stand out in the class?

“In the main, the best thing people can do to stand out and catch the eye of the judges is to get the go-round right,” says Vicky. “People often think that they have to sit looking pretty all the time, but that’s not the case.

“In reality, most of the time judges are only watching one side of the ring, so most important is making sure that you have a space to show your horse off best along that side.”

Wondering how to do that?

“There are different ways you can achieve this,” Vicky explains. “You could circle behind the judge to find a space. Alternatively, play with having gears in each pace and make sure you can get deep into corners.

“For example, you can collect your trot into a corner to allow a bit of space for yourself before you trot across the front more freely. This is a simple way to ensure you get a space.

“Whatever you do, try not to overtake people and hide them from the judges,” she warns. “It’s a forgiven mistake in some pony or native classes as it’s sometimes difficult to find a space in such packed classes, but in horse or plaited pony classes, it’s considered poor showing etiquette. If you do this by accident, don’t worry, just remember that a ‘sorry’ goes a long way.”

Enjoyed reading this? For more expert training advice from top riders and coaches, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: