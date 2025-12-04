



There were tears and cheers at the inaugural running of The Showing Register (TSR) Amateur of the Year Championships, held at Stoneleigh Park on 29-30 November, and they were infused with more than a hint of festive fun.

The winners at the brand new amateur championship show were then pitted against each other at the end of each day for a championship, and champions and reserves went head-to-head at the show’s conclusion to crown the first supreme.

Judges chose 10-year-old Fell pony Melliver Willy Wonka and his young rider Daisy-May Ovens as their supreme, and Indie Mills rode Milwas Calamity Jane as reserve, led by “Aunty Kita”, Nikita Milczarek.

Winners and champions at the TSR Amateur of the Year Championships 2025

1. Melliver Willy Wonka

Francesca Ovens’ former Horse of the Year Show winner Melliver Willy Wonka and Francesca’s daughter Daisy-May Ovens win the mountain and moorland (M&M) large breeds final, the first day’s championship, and later the overall supreme of show title.

2. Miwlas Calamity Jane

Indie Mills and her mother Kirsty Mills’ plaited lead-rein victor, Milwas Calamity Jane were led by “Aunty Kita”, Nikita Milczarek to win the plaited lead rein final, the reserve champion spot on the opening day, and reserve supreme.

3. Red Himself

Red Himself was awarded the second day’s championship having won the cob final ridden by his owner Sophie Brown.

4. Tetcott Jimmy

Holley Lasbury and her mother Emma Rhymer’s Irish-bred five-year-old Tetcott Jimmy staged a terrific hat-trick, winning he coloured, plaited and riding club pony divisions.

5. Cosford Fine Affair

Perseverance paid off for Sophie Cartmell who rode her own Cosford Fine Affair to win the hack/riding horse final before standing Sunday’s reserve champion.

6. Orcaber Maverick

Christopher Penfold and his Orcaber Maverick – an eight-year-old he’s owned since a yearling – claimed the coloured horse final, capping a successful season.

7. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

Camilla Stowell Davies and her beloved Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep added another amateur title to their impressive tally, winning the hunter final.

8. Sir Clarence

Staging a cracking comeback from injury, an emotional Nicola Price’s Sir Clarence won the riding club horse final at the TSR Amateur of the Year championships.

9. Briar Snowstorm

Lisa Goulding’s Briar Snowstorm and his 12-year-old rider Tillie Goulding – Lisa’s daughter – landed the M&M small breeds final.

10. Gilfach Gareth

Four-year-old Emily Raeside’s rosettes haul was almost bigger than her when she won the M&M lead-rein final astride her mother Ashley’s Gilfach Gareth, with Ashley at his bridle.

11. Waitwith Lady Jayne

In the M&M first ridden, Neive Chapplehow-Lacey gave a cracking show to win astride her mother Sue’s Waitwith Lady Jayne

12. Annandale Toy Soldier

Georgia Canton-Davies was all smiles when she won the plaited first ridden astride her mother Kate Canton’s 123cm show hunter pony Annandale Toy Soldier.

