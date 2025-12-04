{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

12 winners and champions at the TSR Amateur of the Year Championships

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • There were tears and cheers at the inaugural running of The Showing Register (TSR) Amateur of the Year Championships, held at Stoneleigh Park on 29-30 November, and they were infused with more than a hint of festive fun.

    The winners at the brand new amateur championship show were then pitted against each other at the end of each day for a championship, and champions and reserves went head-to-head at the show’s conclusion to crown the first supreme.

    Judges chose 10-year-old Fell pony Melliver Willy Wonka and his young rider Daisy-May Ovens as their supreme, and Indie Mills rode Milwas Calamity Jane as reserve, led by “Aunty Kita”, Nikita Milczarek.

    Winners and champions at the TSR Amateur of the Year Championships 2025

    Daisy-May Ovens and Melliver Willy Wonka claim the supreme championship at the inaugural TSR Amateur of the Year Championship show.

    1. Melliver Willy Wonka

    Francesca Ovens’ former Horse of the Year Show winner Melliver Willy Wonka and Francesca’s daughter Daisy-May Ovens win the mountain and moorland (M&M) large breeds final, the first day’s championship, and later the overall supreme of show title.

    Indie Mills and her mother Kirsty Mills’ plaited lead-rein victor, Milwas Calamity Jane were led by “Aunty Kita”, Nikita Milczarek to win the plaited lead rein final at the TSR Amateur of the Year championships

    2. Miwlas Calamity Jane

    Indie Mills and her mother Kirsty Mills’ plaited lead-rein victor, Milwas Calamity Jane were led by “Aunty Kita”, Nikita Milczarek to win the plaited lead rein final, the reserve champion spot on the opening day, and reserve supreme.

    Red Himself and Sophie Brown win the cob final

    3. Red Himself

    Red Himself was awarded the second day’s championship having won the cob final ridden by his owner Sophie Brown.

    Tetcott Jimmy and Holley Lasbury winning the Riding Club Pony Ridden Amateur of the Year Final

    4. Tetcott Jimmy

    Holley Lasbury and her mother Emma Rhymer’s Irish-bred five-year-old Tetcott Jimmy staged a terrific hat-trick, winning he coloured, plaited and riding club pony divisions.

    Cosford Fine Affair and Sophie Cartmell win the riding horse/ hack final

    5. Cosford Fine Affair

    Perseverance paid off for Sophie Cartmell who rode her own Cosford Fine Affair to win the hack/riding horse final before standing Sunday’s reserve champion.

    Orcarber Maverick and Christopher Penfold land the coloured horse final

    6. Orcaber Maverick

    Christopher Penfold and his Orcaber Maverick – an eight-year-old he’s owned since a yearling – claimed the coloured horse final, capping a successful season.

    Camilla Stowell Davies and Glenkeernan Dance In The Deep trot out of the ring having won the hunter final

    7. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

    Camilla Stowell Davies and her beloved Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep added another amateur title to their impressive tally, winning the hunter final.

    Nicola Price and her own Sir Clarence are winners of the riding club horse final.

    8. Sir Clarence

    Staging a cracking comeback from injury, an emotional Nicola Price’s Sir Clarence won the riding club horse final at the TSR Amateur of the Year championships.

    Briar Snowstorm Tillie Goulding stand for a photo with judges Mathew Lawrence and Anthony Perkins having won the M&M small breeds division at the 2025 TSR Amateur of the Year Championship show

    9. Briar Snowstorm

    Lisa Goulding’s Briar Snowstorm and his 12-year-old rider Tillie Goulding – Lisa’s daughter – landed the M&M small breeds final.

    Gilfach Gareth and Emily Raeside, four, win the mountain and moorland lead rein final at the TSR Amateur of the Year championship show led by Ashley Raeside

    10. Gilfach Gareth

    Four-year-old Emily Raeside’s rosettes haul was almost bigger than her when she won the M&M lead-rein final astride her mother Ashley’s Gilfach Gareth, with Ashley at his bridle.

    Waitwith Lady Jayne and Neive Chapplehow-Lacey win the mountain and moorland first ridden division and stand for a photo with judges Michaela Bowling and Lizzie Briant

    11. Waitwith Lady Jayne

    In the M&M first ridden, Neive Chapplehow-Lacey gave a cracking show to win astride her mother Sue’s Waitwith Lady Jayne

    Annandale Toy Soldier and Georgia Canton-Davies win the plaited lead rein class and stand for a photo with judges Michaela Bowling and Lizzie Briant at the TSR Amateur of the Year championships

    12. Annandale Toy Soldier

    Georgia Canton-Davies was all smiles when she won the plaited first ridden astride her mother Kate Canton’s 123cm show hunter pony Annandale Toy Soldier.

    You may also be interested in:

    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
    Bethan Simons

    You may like...