



Homebreds reigned and a Section D colt was crowned supreme champion at the 2025 Royal Welsh Winter Fair (24-25 November), where there were excellent numbers, and plenty of festive cheer despite the bitterly cold temperatures.

It was Llanmorlais Buster, a Welsh section D yearling, who ran through his card to finish supreme champion at the 2025 Royal Welsh Winter Fair. Owned by breeder Mark Swistun, Buster was handled throughout by Kristian Harris, who was rendered speechless by their achievement.

This was not his first victory at Builth Wells, as he also won his class and stood reserve youngstock champion at the Royal Welsh last July among other accolades. Buster is out of Llanmorlais April and by Llanmorlais Sylvest, who has also picked up a flurry of championships with Kristian at his bridle this term.

“Buster’s a real kind colt and he always gives a good show like his sire,” said Kristian. “It’s been an incredible season for us.”

Standing reserve in the supreme championship was Sandy Anderson’s Thistledown Sugar Loaf, who had been Netherlands-based breeder Harold Zoet’s choice as Welsh section A champion the previous afternoon. Out of Thistledown Copacabana Special, the yearling filly was following in her father Ilar Dakota’s footsteps. He was section champion and overall supreme here in 2021.

“She’s only been very lightly shown,” said Liesl. “But she has quality, and swans round the show ring with an air of arrogance. She’s got bags of personality and loads of sass – I think that’s what catches your eye. She’s a definite yard favourite; she makes you smile every day.”

Overall quality

Perhaps testament to the quality of the overall championship line-ups, supreme Welsh judge Jocelyn Price chose her champions from the sections B and C.

She gave the sash to Alison Wright’s Thistledown Red Bull champion, handled by Yorkshire-based producer Josh Hampson. The yearling is by of reigning Horse of the Year Show ridden section B and former Royal Welsh in-hand champion, Kallared Heartbeat, out of Thistledown Arctic Daisy.

“Alison was after a B colt foal and I was helping Liesel Mead show his dam, and he was the foal on her,” explained Josh. “I thought a lot of him and told her I think he could be special. Luckily she agreed to trust my opinion and buy him.”

The gamble paid for Alison, as the classy colt has brough home a clutch of titles since.

“The plan is to show him up to a three-year-old – I think he’ll keep getting better with age – and then probably to have a go under saddle as he’s got a lovely nature and is very sweet; I have a soft spot for him.”

Jocelyn chose the reserve section C, Trenewydd Nathan, as her overall Welsh breeds reserve champion. Out of Synod Royal Treasure, the Trenewydd Canelo yearling colt was shown by his breeder Jack Bowerman.

