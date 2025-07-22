



The early start was made well worthwhile for Matthew Ainsworth, who was all smiles as he piloted Emma Allum’s Foxridge Hiraeth to the 2025 Royal Welsh hunter championship. The Hilkens Gold Card seven-year-old topped the lightweight division en route to taking the first tricolour of the show.

“I’m delighted,” said a beaming Matthew. “The Allums are lovely people and they love the horse to bits. Royal shows are always special, but for Welsh owners this one’s especially special.

“I don’t come here often as it takes a special kind of horse to keep its head in the atmosphere and it can ruin them — it’s hard when there are 50-odd section Cs in the next ring galloping and lots of whooping and cheering. Luckily this horse has a great brain and has done right from the start.”

Matthew explained that he and long-term owners the Allum family, who own one of the few organic tanneries in the UK, bought Foxridge Hiraeth as a three-year-old from his breeders who live a stone’s throw from the Allums’ home near Whitland on the Pembrokeshire/Carmarthenshire border.

The Hereford-based producer has shown Hiraeth lightly. He was campaigned as a novice last season and picked up a 2025 Royal International (RIHS) ticket at North Somerset.

“He’s an out and out ladies horse in reality, and we’ve just started him side saddle with a view to campaigning him in ladies classes,” added Matthew.

In reserve was Redemption Ground, a horse with a long and sparkling career behind him. Lisa Davey’s 19-year-old heavyweight looked evergreen piloted by Christa Davies, who has also ridden him to glory in the ladies division on multiple occasions. Remarkably, this was his first visit to the Royal Welsh.

“He’s a total showman who always rises to the occasion. He loads himself onto the lorry,” said Lisa, adding, “we’re absolutely over the moon”.

Laura Taylor rode Jayne Griffiths’ dual coloured and weights contender, Pembrey Kinda Gold, to win the middleweights.

Lauren Rees’ Borderfields Mr Titan topped the smalls. The Balfour Whisper 12-year-old was ridden to glory by an air-punching Jessica Pritchard. They finished ahead of the youngest combination in the championship, Charlotte Owen’s homebred Tarr Dauntless ridden by her daughter Chloe Owen, 17.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now