



The ideal ladies’ show horse should exhibit a seamless combination of manners, correct way of going, impeccable turnout, and the all-important presence. The overall impression must be one of elegance personified. The rider, too, is expected to be in perfect harmony with her horse, who should then carry the ride judge through the gears with effortless poise and minimal prompting.

When riding side-saddle, the rider sits with both legs to one side – the left – of the horse. This style of riding, once developed to allow women to ride while wearing long skirts or dresses, has its roots in the hunting field. Today, side-saddle continues to grow in popularity, both in and out of the show ring, as riders seek to expand their horses’ skill sets while honouring centuries-old traditions and challenging themselves in the saddle.

Preparing a horse for side-saddle classes is a considerable undertaking, not least because of the emphasis placed on impeccable manners. While minor indiscretions may be forgiven in other classes, the ladies’ horse must be the epitome of calmness and composure — an exemplary, sensible partner at all times.

You’ll commonly find two main side-saddle classes in showing schedules: ladies’ show hunter, open exclusively to hunter types, and ladies’ show horse, which allows all suitable show horses capable of carrying a side-saddle. At Horse of the Year Show, the final is open to all types of show horse, whereas the ladies’ championship at the Royal International Horse Show is restricted to hunters.

The leading organisation for the discipline is the Side Saddle Association, which hosts events across the year and stages an annual championship, featuring a packed schedule of classes catering to all levels.

Ladies’ show horse classes: the experts and their stars

If you’re planning to introduce your horse to side-saddle this season, the following tips, courtesy of two of the circuit’s most consistent ladies’ show horse contenders, are sure to provide valuable guidance.

Katie Jerram-Hunnable is one of the circuit’s most respected and successful show horse professionals. Over the years, she has produced numerous champion ladies’ show horses, including the legendary Dunbeacon, who stood supreme at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2010, and also claimed the supreme title at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) during his illustrious career.

In addition to her accomplishments in the ring, Katie is a qualified judge and a dedicated trainer of side-saddle riders. She has mentored many talented jockeys on their path to success in the ladies’ ranks.

Despite his glittering record, Dunbeacon posed his fair share of challenges, as Katie recalls: “He was cold-backed. He came to side-saddle later in his career and, while he became the most beautiful ladies’ ride, I often worried about getting on him at the start.

“To manage this, I always rode him astride to warm him up. Then, we’d put the side-saddle on, and I’d mount him in a safe environment.”

Jenna Tyldesley-Winston has a long-standing passion for ladies’ show horse classes. Among her most famed horses is the versatile Tudor Minstrel, a dual lightweight and ladies’ hunter who claimed both of his respective finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2012.

In 2017, Jenna also took top honours in the RIHS ladies’ final aboard Rehy Horizon, adding to an impressive record that includes multiple wins at major county shows, both astride and riding side-saddle.

A respected panel judge, Jenna has officiated at many of the sport’s leading championships. Though she works within the equestrian industry, showing remains very much her passion and her hobby.

Despite his eventual stardom, Tudor Minstrel – known as Billy at home – was never expected to reach such heights.

“I still bring up Dad’s first-ever quote about Billy today: ‘You’ll never do any good with that horse,’” Jenna says.

“We struggled at the beginning, as we were both learning together. We began in the SEIB Search for a Star series and worked our way up through the ranks. Someone once told me that in showing, you have to do your apprenticeship – and that was definitely true in my case. I started at the bottom and kept going. Eventually, we achieved the things we did, but it’s a hard game to be successful in.”

Tips for ladies show horse classes

1. What should I look for in a ladies’ show horse?

“A fantastic attitude, a super mouth, and a natural place for the saddle to sit on the back,” Katie begins.

“I prefer a horse that lifts into the contact for ladies’ classes. If the horse is slightly above the bit or tends to go onto the forehand, it can be much harder to position them correctly when riding side-saddle.”

Katie stresses that, while most horses can be trained to carry a side-saddle with time and patience, it’s crucial to ensure the horse is mature enough.

“I’d recommend they be older than around seven,” she advises. “This ensures their back is mature enough, and they’re also likely to have the mental capacity to handle it. It’s an extraordinary feeling for a horse to have the rider sitting to one side.”

Jenna adds: “The horse must take you forwards, and it must be comfortable to ride. It should be easy to ride and well-schooled. That said, the side-saddle schooling always comes by training them correctly from the start – before you even put the saddle on. They should be straight, but also able to bend without falling in or working crookedly.”

“Also,” Jenna adds, “if you’re looking to start your horse in a side-saddle, do ensure they are physically mature enough.”

2. Getting to grips with the stick

When riding side-saddle, the rider does not have the use of their right leg, so they carry a stick that replaces the function of the leg.

“You must get your horse used to the stick acting as the leg, and it can take time for them to accept it,” Katie explains. “You use the stick in conjunction with your leg, and it can be tricky to initially get to grips with.”

On the left rein, due to the lack of an outside leg, the horse can fall in through the shoulder and become crooked to the inside.

“I ride exercises such as shallow loops and shoulder-in to work on flexion and straightness,” Katie continues. “Your stick acts as your right leg would during these exercises. I never ask for too much when I’m training, though; work should never be too intense. Sitting sideways can be a strange feeling for a horse initially.

“Keep everything simple, smooth, and soft, and gauge whether the horse is enjoying it. I would initially ride side-saddle once per week, gradually building up to twice. It’s a different pressure, so they need time to adjust.”

3. Legging up

“Ensure you have a good legger-upper, especially in the beginning,” Katie advises. “You need someone who will lift you cleanly and efficiently, so you don’t upset the horse.

“In the early stages, I’d find a strong legger-upper to pop you on, with someone standing at the horse’s head so you have someone there while you get yourself into the right position in the saddle.”

“Never get legged up with your stick in your hand,” Katie adds. “It should be handed to you from the correct side – the off-side of the horse – once you’re in position on top.”

Show producer Hannah Horton highlights the importance of training your horse to also stand quietly for the judge to mount in the ring.

“Make sure your horse will stand for the judge while they get on,” Hannah says. “So many horses swing away from the judge while they’re trying to get on. This can be because riders don’t practice getting legged on, but when you’re in the ring, the judge will always have a leg-up, so your horse must get used to it.”

4. Correct attire

Katie emphasises that the turnout of the rider is one of the key elements of ladies’ show horse classes.

“Ladies’ side-saddle is all about the whole picture being elegant, so this includes exceptional turnout of both horse and rider,” she says. “Ensure you have the correct length of habit and stick, the correct colour gloves, a correct spur on the left side, and that you’ve dressed appropriately for the class, the show you’re attending, and the time of day (whether daytime or evening wear).

“A lady should wear a bowler hat with a shirt and tie in the mornings and a cream stock and top hat with a veil safely secured and pinned back in the afternoons. Some shows and societies insist on safety hats so do check the rules prior to attending.”

“Always have a handler to dress you and hand you your stick from the off-side.

“Always check the girth is properly secure, too, before starting work. Have your handler check the saddle stays straight as you walk off.”

5. Crookedness during the ride

Jenna’s pet hate when judging is a lack of straightness.

“You can tell as soon as you get on if a horse is crooked or not; the horse will come out of the line-up like a wiggly worm,” she begins. “As soon as you ask the horse to walk off, you want them to walk in a straight line. If they do, they tend to transition into the trot well, and then into canter.

“Basically, if a horse is straight, they generally give a good ride.”

To fix crookedness, Jenna advises working on a circle to get the horse to bend equally on each rein. Practising on the right rein is essential for ladies’ combinations, as the rider does not have the benefit of an outside leg.

“Pop onto a 10m circle and work into a rhythmical trot, using your schooling whip in place of your left leg,” Jenna explains. “Ask for canter and use your schooling whip as a leg aid to encourage the horse to really use their hind leg underneath them. Bring them back to trot, re-establish and repeat.

“These types of exercises improve straightness, but also get the horse to listen to you.”

Katie adds: “When starting out always have a pair of eyes on the ground to make sure you and the saddle are central and straight on the horse through the paces.”

6. Poorly fitting tack

Finding the right side-saddle for your horse can be a challenge, but Jenna emphasises how important it is to do your homework and ask for advice when searching for a saddle.

“Often, the saddles don’t sit correctly because they tend to tip over to the left; they’re not balanced, and you can feel yourself slipping to that side,” she explains.

“Get a saddle-fitter who knows about side-saddles to come and see your horse. I know how hard finding the right saddle can be; we really struggled to find one for Billy as he changed shape so much during his career. Then it was flocked incorrectly, causing him discomfort around his withers. Now, I always go to the same saddle-fitter whom I trust and rely on.

“A lot of side-saddles are also very old – I have two saddles made in the 1920s. But the horses we ride today are so different from those of the early 1900s. They’re much wider and chunkier in build, while the saddles from that time were narrower, with the gullet sitting more on the spine.

“New saddles are best, but they are very expensive, especially when made to measure.”

Katie agrees: “The older saddles are narrow and don’t often fit our bigger and broader horses of today. The saddle should sit nicely behind the horse’s shoulder, and you must consider whether it’s comfortable for them.

“Work with an experienced saddle-fitter – the Side-Saddle Association can likely recommend someone.”

