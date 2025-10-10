{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘This means so, so much’: rider stages a stunning comeback to win at HOYS after horrific injury

    • There was barely a dry eye in camp Walker when Sarah Walker was pulled forwards the winner of the middleweight hunter of the year class at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Jill Day’s former HOYS reserve overall champion, Crystal Cove II (Fish).

    “Everyone dreams of winning the hunters here, and now I’ve done it,” said Sarah. “It’s the big one isn’t? Rob rode him to the class last time. He just felt amazing.”

    The win was all the more poignant as Sarah felt she may never ride again, let alone in the ring, just a year ago.

    “After everything we’ve been though this last year, this just means so, so much,” she said

    Sarah sustained serious injuries in August 2024 when her horse had a rotational fall as they were practising an extension ahead of the evening performance at the National Hunter Championships. Sarah was knocked unconscious by the fall, damaged ligaments in her back and shoulders, damaged her mouth and jaw and severed the main nerve in her chin, so she needed major surgery to repair the damage.

    “I knew when I needed to get back riding, he was the only one I was going to ride. I know him so well and I know he will look after me,” she said. “It’s been a difficult journey. I still feel so nervous and if the ground is slippery – That’s why I wear my strapped hat now. It’s what I feel comfortable in after everything.

    “I actually worked him in at HOYS last year even though I was far too weak really. It was too soon but I had open heart surgery twice as a child and have grown up doing things I’m not supposed to be able to.

    “I knew when I decided to come back to the ring, he was the only one I was going to ride. I just know him so well; I knew that he would look after me.”

    Robert came fourth in the middleweight line-up with Greenhall Treasure Island, and the couple’s son Sam came third with Full Cry II.

    Robert said: “I’m just delighted for Sarah. It was really wonderful to watch. People don’t realise how much she still struggles and how nervous she gets. And Fish deserves this. I always say he’s a 50/50 horse. He’s difficult to fault conformationally and when he goes well, which he did today…”

