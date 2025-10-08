



A tiny Texan import wowed to stand Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) American miniature horse champion in the inaugural running of this championship, sponsored by Pandoras Miniature Farm.

The class provided a glitzy change for onlookers from the usual showing attire, as several exhibitors donned colour and sequins to show.

DVM Trouly Its Ok To Stare, an 83cm tall American miniature horse owned by Carol Cooper and Tolga Falahat, was imported after his owners fell in love with his dam Pecan Grove Black Velvet when visiting the World American Miniature Horse Show in Texas.

Her handler that day, Mike Hlavatovic, told Carol and Tolga about the now three-year-old. They decided to visit Mike’s Texan base to view the colt, and the rest is history.

He is by DVM Unique Troubadour, and was bred by Nicole and Richard Pearsall.

Mike made the journey to the UK five days ago especially to show here for the first time.

“I’d never been to this show before. I’d heard about it, but it’s much bigger than I expected; it’s been a real eye-opener for me,” he said.

It is the friendship with Mike that has inspired and sustained Tolga’s interest in horses, let alone the breed.

“I’ve always had horses,” said Carol, “Including a HOYS winner, but Tolga met Mike, they struck it off – they’re the best of friends – and it inspired him.”

Tolga also fielded the third-placed Minstrels Rebels Hells Angels and fourth-placed SHM Westernboys Red Roses. But splitting his line-up was runner-up Hattie Miller with her own Covergirls Idols Journey.

