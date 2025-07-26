



An “above and beyond” act of sportsmanship from a fellow competitor helped a first-time exhibitor secure a red rosette at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show.

David Newsome said he felt “like a rabbit in the headlights” when judge Stuart Morgan pulled him in at the top of the line in the Welsh section C yearling filly class at the Royal Welsh with his own Coppathorne Glitz And Glamour.

David had only shown at five local and area shows before the Royal Welsh, and the family had only owned the flashy filly for a week, but decided they would bring her as she was entered and beautifully prepared by former producer Tommy Fuller.

“I never in a million years expected that,” said David. “I just thought I’d watch to see what a few others did first and copy them. But then when I was pulled top I couldn’t do that and I didn’t know what to do.”

But pulled second was Lowri Reed, a young lady with plenty of experience at the top.

“I asked Lowri what to do and fair play to her, she talked me through the whole thing. She told me where to stand, what to do and where to go through the whole thing. She didn’t need to do that; it’s a rare quality to help a competitor that way,” David said.

“Lowri deserves credit for my win as I couldn’t have done it without her. I’m really grateful to her.”

Wakefield-based David had his interest in the Welsh breeds piqued when he travelled to the Welsh breed sales two years ago to buy a pony for his daughter Chloe. He secured Welsh section D Dearnevalley Lady Di from the Dearne Valley stud.

“We bought her not knowing much about her so we visited Dearne Valley to see where she was bred and met Graham Schofield, her breeder,” David said. “He recommended that we contact Scott Gibbons who has produced for him over the years. I contacted Scott and it turned out that Scott lived just a mile from us. He and Kelly his wife initially provided us with a lot of help and advice.

“There are a lot of people who have advised us as our team has grown — more recently we’ve had a lot of support from friends Lee Garvey and Joe Mason who also show and breed Welsh for which we are very grateful. But Lowri’s sportsmanship went above and beyond in the class.”

Chief steward in the Welsh section Cs, Delyth Simons, agreed, adding: “I’ve been stewarding the section Cs at the Royal Welsh for over 20 years and this is the truest act of sportsmanship I have witnessed here.

“Lowri was remarkable. She helped David at every step. She was directing him around the ring and telling him what to do — where to turn and when — and even telling him when to tidy the filly’s mane and how to correct her halter. She is also a winner in my eyes.”

