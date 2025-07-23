



A dazzling performance in Hickstead’s famous international arena at the Agria Royal International Horse Show saw Rowfantina Mr Buddy crowned the Enablelink supreme show hunter pony champion after winning the Enablelink 123cm show hunter pony championship under Darcie Fielding.

The striking five-year-old grey, by Rowfantina Ottoman out of Monorcourt Mayflower, has enjoyed an extraordinary run of form this season. Recent accolades include the £1,000 supreme title at North of England Show and the show hunter pony championship at the Royal Highland Show.

“He’s just exceptional,” said proud owner and mum Aimie Fielding. “He’s a lovely person – always tries, always gives. His ears are always on and he just loves being in the show ring. It’s Darcie’s last season on him and it’s very emotional. We’ve had a season full of the most amazing memories.”

Produced by Karl Morris and Liam Glynn, Buddy was purchased from Rowfantina Stud in what producer Karl describes as a twist of fate.

“I originally rang Ollie Burchell about another pony,” he recalled, “and he said, ‘That’s not the one you want – Mum’s got a better one in the field.’ Aimie was desperate for a grey 12hh, and when he told me this one was grey, it was an instant yes! He was a dream to back and just one of those ponies that absolutely loves his job.”

Buddy will now enjoy a well-earned break before heading to the Horse of the Year Show in October.

Reserve supreme went to a brand-new pairing: Isla Smith and Sutton Grange Fancy That, who took the Enablelink 143cm show hunter pony championship.

Ellie Mae Harrington piloted Kirsty Andrews’ Merrycorner Mister Bui to the 153cm title, while Rocco Lindsay and Tandridge Hallmark finish on top of the 133cms.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: