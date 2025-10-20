{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘We were lucky to have him in our lives’: farewell to prolific hack aged 22

    • Show horse and pony producer Edward Young’s yard has bidden a sad farewell to prolific hack Classic Chauvanist, who died on 15 September aged 22 after a short and sudden bout of colic.

    “Charles” was a prolific winner on the circuit; team Young “lost count” of how many Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers he won, including multiple victories at Royal Three Counties, Royal Cheshire Co, the Lincolnshire Show, the Hickstead Derby Meeting, Midlands Counties, Ashbourne, Mid Herts County and the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) National Championships.

    “It came on very suddenly and although we got him into hospital, there was nothing they could do for him,” said Edward.

    Edward’s mother, Dinah, and Colin Rose bought Charles from his breeders, Annie and Colin Horn of the Classic Stud, when he was six weeks old.

    “Charles came to us at two years of age and lived here ever since,” said Edward. “He had three owners during his time here, the last being the Horns, who bought him back from Rose Kelbie in his later years.”

    Charles was mainly piloted by Edward and Lyndsey Kelbie during his ridden career, but was occasionally ridden by others in intermediate classes.

    Edward Young and the late Classic Chauvanist stand supreme hack at the Royal International; tributes have been paid to the prolific hack

    Although he was often garlanded at qualifiers, “he never had a lot of luck at HOYS” and a title there eluded him. He was, however, successful at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and collected a supreme hack title in 2016, two wins and seconds there.

    “He was a lovely, kind horse and easy to do in every way,” said Edward. “Except to turn out, or if he saw a horse-drawn carriage, which terrified him.

    “We were lucky to have him in our lives. We have a few of his great-nephews and a great-niece on the yard, and they have huge shoes to fill.

    “He spent his retirement with my partner Collette’s old hack, Prince Bishop or Theo, who we bred and was also 22. Theo was Charles’ partner in crime and turnout friend for over 15 years, and until Charles’ passing, they were inseparable. He’s as upset as us to lose him.”

