



Rebekah Pring and charming Littletons Tiger Lily claimed the 2025 Royal International amateur supreme championship, the final championship of the Agria sponsored show.

The exquisite six-year-old by Tiger Attack floated to the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) amateur hack final en route to the supreme.

Rebekah and her mother Charlotte Coppard purchased Lily as a three-year-old. Lily is produced by Elliee Stunt and is having a tremendous season, being second in the open hacks here and at Royal Windsor, and winning the amateur division at both, too.

“She gives you the most amazing feeling when you are riding her, but this is the best she has ever gone,” said Rebekah.

Her voice cracking with emotion, she continued: “She’s just done so much for us. I so wanted to win here with her – she was second in the amateurs and opens last year – and now she’s done it.”

“It’s his favourite show”: 2025 Royal International amateur supreme reserve

Reserve in the 2025 Royal International amateur supreme went to second placed hack St Giles Devole (Dev) and Phoebe Price, who were last year’s winners of the same hack final.

“He loves Royal International,” said Phoebe. “I think it’s his favourite show, as he always knows it’s time to show off!”

In the four years she has owned Dev, they have clocked impressive results here: “We have had two seconds, two wins and now a reserve supreme amateur.”

Bouncing back from disappointment

Sue Burns’ nine-year-old palomino gelding Ballyfarnon Henry and Kymberly Dunston’s week started with disappointment but ended on a high when they won the BSHA amateur cob final.

The pair had topped their Horse of the Year Show cob class at Stoneleigh the previous weekend but as Kymberly reached forward for her rosette, her hat was knocked out place as it touched Henry’s neck and fell to the floor, meaning automatic disqualification.

“He’s not been an easy ride,” said Sue, “but this is our fourth year here and he’s come into his own. This has been a tonic after last weekend – he’s done brilliantly today.”

Runner up in the amateur cob final was Amy Bennion with her super-consistent Hortons Valentine.

Former racehorse is pick of riding horses

Retrained racehorse Wonga Swinger – 2024 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse winner – proved he’s now every bit the show horse by taking the amateur riding horse final piloted by his owner Tori Thomas. The pair had stood fifth in the open large riding horse final earlier in the week.

Wonga was owned and trained by Tori’s husband Sam, and after he retired from the track, Tori originally evented and team-chased the Lucky Star 15-year-old.

“He’s just the best,” said Tori, “He’s achieved more than I dreamed possible.”

They pipped Helen Whiteley-John and her Hickstead Derby Meeting champion Absolutely Fashion to the amateur riding horse spoils.

Though not eligible for the supreme, Clare Elding’s Broadriver Ruby Moon topped the final BSHA amateur line-up, the maxi cobs.

