



Large hack victor Boston Black Tie (DJ) looked every bit the champion in the International Arena to take the Ellena Thomas British Show Horse Association (BSHA) Supreme Hack championship for the second time on the bounce at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

The eight-year-old by Boston Black Tie and out of Boston Boudicca was ridden as ever by his producer Helen Baker on behalf of owner Nicola Faulconbridge.

“This is our local,” said Helen, who lives just five minutes from the showground, a happy hunting ground for DJ as he has two consecutive Hickstead Derby meeting championships under his belt as well as his two RIHS titles.

“He was competing in the intermediates with my niece, Phoebe, just before the championship so I jokingly said she was working him in for me. She really did though as he felt beautiful in there.

“He’s a diva at home and a proper showman, he is always ‘look at me’ and I have to ground him. I sing a song to him as I’m going round the ring to ground him and to keep me breathing and him breathing. It’s our little thing. People must think I’m so weird as I ride past them.”

DJ is very lightly shown each season, and Helen explained they had deliberately not given him an outing between the Derby meeting and here.

“Every day I look at this horse I just can’t quite believe I own him; he’s just so beautiful. The magic of the relationship he has with Helen is the stuff dreams are made of,” she said.

Nicola watched the championship with bated breath alongside the quality gelding’s breeder Stephen Howard, who point-to-pointed his maternal grandmother. DJ was bought by Nicola directly from Stephen as a three-year-old.

In reserve was Elliee Stunt with the winner of the large division, Cleopatra, owned by Matilda Jackson. Elliee said the nine-year-old began her ridden career in the dressage arena, but arrived with her in February and hit the ground running, qualifying in the intermediates too, with Matilda on board.

“She’s done very little and has done hardly any hack classes so hopefully a lot more to come from her. She the most amazing and cool little horse. She’s happy and chilled and perfect in every way,” said Elliee. “She completely rose to the occasion – flew round and gave me a wicked ride. She’s really cool.”

