



It was a case of third time lucky for Monarch in the Mist (Jack), who clinched the Rogers Truck Services BSHA Maxi Cob Championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show after a steady rise through the ranks.

The nine-year-old grey by Fintan Himself out of Maries Dancer is owned by Rosamund Lane and ridden by Will Morton.

“He’s been a brilliant horse for me,” said Will. “This is his third time here, and he’s gone one better every year. First year he was third, last year he was second, and now he’s won. He’s been champion at Windsor, too, and won a massive class at Three Counties — he’s just a fab horse.”

Will praised the gelding’s love of the Hickstead stage: “He loves that big ring. It’s a proper ring to ride in, and he loves the hill — he’s definitely a grass ring horse. Indoors, he can switch off a bit, but out here, he’s great.”

Jack now returns to Scotland for a well-earned break before Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) preparation.

“He’s having a couple of weeks in the field to chill with his owners,” Will said. “Then he’ll come back to me to campaign at the end of the season and prepare for HOYS.”

Sophie Lane, daughter of owner Rosamund, reflected on the horse’s unique journey to the top.

“We bought him from a photograph on the internet. He was jumping a 4ft hedge, and I just loved him,” she said. “His little ears were pricked, and I said to Mum, ‘I want him’. That was it. We bought him unseen, and he went straight to Will.”

Now, with a championship win under their belt, the family have plans to celebrate: “This has to be the highlight of his career — we’ll definitely be opening a lot of champagne tonight!”

Reserve was awarded to Randalstown Time Piece, beautifully ridden by Herefordshire-based producer Claire Oliver.

