



At the recent Winter Classic Show at Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre (30 October-2 November), one horse in particular had everyone talking – the striking six-year-old Orkney V.

Ridden by Louie Cunningham, the Jumanji x Spartacus TN gelding topped a competitive SEIB winter novice championship qualifier in spectacular style after a thrilling 11-way jump-off, earning a coveted ticket to the final at the Royal International Horse Show next summer.

The alluring grey Orkney V was bred by Mark Evans and Amanda Forster of Castell Sports Horses in Wales, and sold to Geoff Billington and his wife Sarah as a two-year-old. He made his competitive debut with Sarah last year before Geoff campaigned him in a few more British novice and discovery classes over the winter.

“They started him, but Geoff asked me in April if I would ride him,” said Louie. “The plan was to sell him, but as he kept developing, I realised he was so, so talented and knew I had to secure an owner for him.

“Luckily top showing producer Susie Shuttleworth and her husband Stephen stepped in to buy him.”

Louie Cunningham on Orkney V: “He’s what everyone is looking for in a modern showjumper”

According to Louie, Orkney V is “probably the most careful horse I have ever ridden”.

“He’s just like a cat,” he said. “You say jump and he says ‘how high?’

“He has a really rhythmic canter and he is what everyone is looking for in a modern showjumper – we’ve turned down some eye-watering cheques for him already.”

Louie’s success at Kelsall Hill was his second victory on the bounce in the SEIB winter novice championship qualifiers, having already picked up a Hickstead ticket at Aintree with 18hh Nella, also a grey but a very different stamp to the nippy, blood gelding Orkney V.

He also rode the mare Fairwood Emerald in this qualifier at Kelsall Hill, who would have been second but for toppling one rail. The runner-up was Michael Fursedonn riding the equally exciting Harley De La Bouverie and Sonny Broberg finished third with the lovely Taffia VD Berghoeve Z.

“We’ve not had this quality of horses for a long time,” added Louie, who rides for Ashdale Sports Horses in Cheshire.

