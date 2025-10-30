‘I want to make way for the younger generation’: three-time Olympic showjumper bows out, aged 62





Three-time Olympic showjumper Philippe Rozier is stepping back after 40 years competing at the top level.

The 62-year-old Frenchman, who was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Rio Games in 2016, is contesting his final five-star competition this week on home soil at CSI5*-W Longines Equita Lyon, where Brits Harry Charles, Ben Maher and Matt Sampson are also in action.

“After more than 40 years at the highest level, I will participate in my last CSI5*,” said Philippe.

“This is a well-considered decision, and I’m very happy it’s happening in front of a French audience, where it all began and where I’ve experienced so many powerful moments.”

Philippe’s lengthy resume includes 685 five-star starts, three Olympics, five European Championships, five World Cup Finals and a silver team medal at the 1994 World Equestrian Games.

He made his championship debut on Galant D.I Cour at the 1982 Europeans at Wolfsburg, Germany, and two years later he rode Jiva at the LA Olympics, where the team finished sixth. Philippe’s second Olympic call-up was at Sydney in 2000 with Barbarian; the team was fourth. In 2016 he rode Rahotep De Toscane at the Rio Games, helping the team to gold.

“Thanks to horses, and to everyone around me who has always supported me, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to travel the world, share unique emotions, and live unforgettable human adventures,” said Philippe.

“Today, I want to make way for the younger generation, while continuing to ride, share my knowledge, and fully live this passion that has always driven me. So, I’m not hanging up my saddle, but a new chapter is beginning, with the same enthusiasm and the same love for horses.

“Thank you to everyone who has accompanied, supported, and encouraged me throughout this exceptional journey.”

