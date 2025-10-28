‘He loved it’: Olympic medal-winning eventer comes back from injury to shine showjumping





Olympic gold and silver medal-winning eventer Toledo De Kerser has been out showjumping – looking fabulous and enjoying every moment.

The 18-year-old and Tom McEwen made a guest appearance at Wellington Riding Centre’s British Showjumping fixture yesterday (27 October), jumping double clear on a ticket, or hors concour, in the Blue Chip power (1.10m) qualifying class.

Toledo, who is owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali, has not evented since 2023, when he sustained an injury. He and Tom featured in a Carl Hester masterclass at Burghley this year when, as Carl said, he “still looked five years old”, fit, well and happy.

Tom told H&H his old friend was delighted to be out.

“He’s doing really well,” he said. “We’re finding things for him to do, without doing too much. He’s a good age now but he likes doing things, it’s good for him mentally and physically – and he really enjoyed being out.”

Toledo won Pau CCI5* in 2019 with Tom and had three other top-10 places at five-star level, not to mention his Olympic team gold and individual silver in 2021 and world team gold in 2018. He is by the legendary showjumping sire Diamant De Semilly, and he was flying yesterday – had his and Tom’s been a competitive rather than an HC round, they would have qualified for the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships next year.

“He’d been out once to Rectory Farm to do a 90cm or 1m class,” said Tom. “He loved his jump round, and he was looking for people watching him afterwards; I’m not sure there were many at Wellington! But he loved it.

“The idea is to do random bits and bobs, from the Burghley [demo] to a jump round; whatever it takes to keep his life interesting. And it shows the old boys can enjoy a life after eventing.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now