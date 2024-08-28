



Tom McEwen’s two Olympic medallists are enjoying some time relaxing together following JL Dublin’s success at Paris 2024 last month. Tom shared a video on Instagram of JL Dublin and Toledo De Kerser, who won Olympic team gold and individual silver at Tokyo in 2021 and world team gold in 2018, trotting round the field at the world number one’s Gloucestershire yard yesterday.

Toledo, who is owned by Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali, suffered an injury on the cross-country course at Burghley Horse Trials last year. Tom’s wife Harriet told H&H that he did a few months’ ridden work as part of his rehabilitation earlier in the year, then was turned away again. He will come back into ridden work again later in the year.

“Obviously Toledo is turning 18 next year so we will not be attempting to get him back eventing, but he just loves being in work and it would be lovely to be able to get him back out enjoying himself,” said Harriet.

Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin has had a very successful year with Tom, finishing second at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in April, second in the CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in June, then finishing on his dressage score for individual fourth and team gold at the Paris Olympics.

Tom heads to Burghley next week (5-8 September) with Vicky Bates and David Myers’ CHF Cooliser, who was second in the CCI5* at Luhmühlen, following up a runner-up spot at that level at Pau in 2021. The chestnut mare was 12th at Burghley in 2022.

