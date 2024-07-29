Tom McEwen pipped to an individual podium place after winning Olympic team gold





Tom McEwen and JL Dublin produced a fantastic clear Olympic eventing showjumping round in the individual competition this afternoon (29 July) to finish agonisingly close to the podium in fourth at the Paris Games.

Tom and this 13-year-old gelding, owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, were one of only five combinations from 64 starters to complete on their dressage score.

Tom and “Dubs” finished on 25.8, while teammate Laura Collett scooped bronze with London 52 on 23.1. Australia’s Chris Burton won silver with Shadow Man on 22.4 and Germany’s Michael Jung became the first event rider to win three individual Olympic titles – this time with Chipmunk FRH on a score of 21.8.

Expertly produced by Nicola Wilson – with whom he was crowned European champion in 2021 before her life-changing accident – Dubs looked as though his efforts over the course of the Olympics competition had no draining effects whatsoever, remaining fresh and jumping out of his skin. Tom, well-known for his coolness and ability to thrive under pressure, remained his totally unflappable self to produce a result where he could do no more.

This result adds to the team gold Tom contributed to securing earlier today, plus the team gold and individual silver he picked up in Tokyo with Toledo De Kerser.

Eight competitors from 25 starters faulted in the individual showjumping round, meaning 68% jumped clear around the 1.30m track designed by both Santiago Varela and Grégory Bodo. This track was much shorter in length than the course competitors tackled in the team final this morning, with nine numbered fences, 12 jumping efforts and a time allowed of 60 seconds.

More updates to follow…

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now