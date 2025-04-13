{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘A special place in our hearts’: farewell to legendary sire of Olympians, aged 35

    • One of the world’s most influential showjumping stallions has died aged 35 – but he will “always have a special place in our hearts”.

    VDL Stud in the Netherlands, where Indoctro had lived almost all his life, announced on Monday (7 April) that the legendary sire had died that morning, a day after he had been “enjoying all the attention at our annual stallion show”.

    VDL Stud owner Wiepke van de Lageweg bought the Capitol I son as a foal, and went on to have success in the ring with Ullrich Kirchhoff, including winning the 1.50m Audi Cup. But it is as a sire that he is best known; among his 6,000 offspring are those who have competed at the very top of the sport. His sons Imothep and Amarillo competed at the 2016 Olympics, and his daughter Hello M’Lady was, with Scott Brash, on the British team that won European bronze in 2019. He was represented by five offspring at the 2014 World Equestrian Games. The standout traits he passed on to his offspring were conformation, jump and rideability.

    In a 2020 interview with Clip My Horse, Mr van de Lageweg said that Indcotro, like all his standout sires, would stay with him till the end of his days.

    “He means everything to me,” he said.

    The VDL spokesperson added: “Thank you, Indoctro, for everything you’ve given us – your strength, your heart, and your undeniable presence will never be forgotten.

    “You will always have a special place in the history of VDL Stud and in our hearts.”

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
