



Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser have produced a faultless clear round in the Olympic eventing showjumping at the Tokyo Games keeping Britain in team gold contention.

Jumping first for Team GB, Tom rode a flowing round comfortably finishing nearly four seconds inside the time. He finishes on his dressage score 28.9 ahead of going into the individual showjumping round.

“He felt incredible,” said Tom. “He’s come out super fresh again, feeling very well.

“He was popping away. I think he was enjoying the clicking of the cameras underneath the fence – they were making him go even higher at points! He’s class, everyone that knows eventing knows he’s a great jumper so it’s just up to me on top.”

Tom said the course asked a “few questions”.

“You need to try and not get too open and keep them together, but again within the time,” he said.

“I just slightly lost the canter on the corner [going to the planks at fence 11]. I should have picked it up a bit sooner, but the beauty of this is now I can come back out and fight individually as well.”

Laura Collett and London 52 will jump second for the team, followed by Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class.

“They’re both brilliant. I’ve no doubt they’ll pull it straight out the bag quite easily and comfortably, to be honest so I’m relatively confident. Maybe too confident!” said Tom.

Kevin McNab and Don Quidam were first to go for Australia, who sit provisionally in silver medal position after the cross-country. The pair produced a clear jumping round, but picked up 0.4 time-penalties. Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold jumped first for France, who sit in provisional team bronze. The pair also jumped clear but collected up 0.4 time-penalties.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.