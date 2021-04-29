Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: eventing
The Tokyo Olympics eventing competitions are being held from 30 July to 2 August 2021 at the equestrian park, which is located in the Heritage Zone in Tokyo, with the cross-country phase in Sea Forest Park.
What’s the Olympic eventing competition format?
There will be both team and individual medals up for grabs in Tokyo, which will be decided on 2 August. Each horse and rider will have to tackle the dressage, cross-country and showjumping phases across four days to receive their final penalty score – the lowest score wins.
How many riders in an Olympic eventing team?
There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in under certain circumstances.
Read H&H’s full bluffer’s guide to the Olympic eventing format
Olympic eventing news
-
-
Mark Phillips: ‘Ridiculous? It’s really off the scale’ *H&H Plus*
-
Top British rider’s Tokyo contender heads world rankings as breeders celebrated
-
The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode eight – Andrew Hoy’s Olympic memories | Pre-purchase vettings | News round-up
-
Changes afoot as rules adapted ahead of 2021 Olympics *H&H Plus*
-
2021 European Championships cancelled: ‘The focus should be on Tokyo’
-
Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
-
Coronavirus: IOC steps up planning to change or postpone Tokyo Olympics
-
H&H eventing editor’s blog: a love letter to a lost Badminton – and is the Olympics next?
-
Coronavirus: ‘No need for any drastic decisions’ on Tokyo, say International Olympic Committee