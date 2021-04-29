Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: eventing

The Tokyo Olympics eventing competitions are being held from 30 July to 2 August 2021 at the equestrian park, which is located in the Heritage Zone in Tokyo, with the cross-country phase in Sea Forest Park.

What’s the Olympic eventing competition format?

There will be both team and individual medals up for grabs in Tokyo, which will be decided on 2 August. Each horse and rider will have to tackle the dressage, cross-country and showjumping phases across four days to receive their final penalty score – the lowest score wins.

How many riders in an Olympic eventing team?

There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in under certain circumstances.

