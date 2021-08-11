If you are suffering from withdrawal symptoms now that the Tokyo Olympic Games are all over, or if you missed out on some of the action because it was only available via Discovery+, fear not, because you can now watch equestrian Olympics on demand via your computer or smart phone without paying a penny. Here are the links you need you to re-watch all things horsey from the Tokyo Games for free.
Watch equestrian Olympics on demand
Olympic Dressage
Grand prix day one: olympics.com/dressage-grand-prix-team-individual
Grand prix day two: olympics.com/dressage-grand-prix-team-individual
Grand prix special (team final) and medal ceremony: olympics.com/dressage-team-grand-prix-special
Grand prix freestyle (individual final) and medal ceremony: olympics.com/dressage-individual-grand-prix-freestyle
Olympic Eventing
Dressage session one: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual
Dressage session two: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual
Dressage session three: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual
Cross-country: olympics.com/eventing-cross-country-team-individual
Jumping (team and individual rounds) and medal ceremonies: olympics.com/eventing-jumping-team-individual
Olympic Showjumping
Individual qualifier: olympics.com/jumping-individual-qualifier
Individual final and medal ceremony: olympics.com/jumping-individual-final
Team qualifier: olympics.com/jumping-team-qualifier
Team final and medal ceremony: olympics.com/jumping-team-final
Who was on the podium?
And so you don’t miss the key rounds that helped secure the medals while re-watching the action, here is a full run down of which nations made it to the podium in the equestrian disciplines.
Dressage team
Gold: Germany
Silver: USA
Bronze: Great Britain
Dressage individual
Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera (GER)
Silver: Isabell Werth and Bella Rose 2. (GER)
Bronze: Charlotte Dujardin and Gio (GBR)
Eventing team
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Australia
Bronze: France
Eventing individual
Gold: Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville (GER)
Silver: Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser (GBR)
Bronze: Andrew Hoy and Vasilly De Lassos (AUS)
Showjumping team
Gold: Sweden
Silver: USA
Bronze: Belgium
Showjumping individual
Gold: Ben Maher and Explosion W (GBR)
Silver: Peder Fredricson and All In (SWE)
Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z (NED)
