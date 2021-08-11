{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Having Olympic withdrawal symptoms? Here’s how to rewatch the equestrian action…

    • If you are suffering from withdrawal symptoms now that the Tokyo Olympic Games are all over, or if you missed out on some of the action because it was only available via Discovery+, fear not, because you can now watch equestrian Olympics on demand via your computer or smart phone without paying a penny. Here are the links you need you to re-watch all things horsey from the Tokyo Games for free.

    Watch equestrian Olympics on demand

    Olympic Dressage

    Grand prix day one: olympics.com/dressage-grand-prix-team-individual

    Grand prix day two: olympics.com/dressage-grand-prix-team-individual

    Grand prix special (team final) and medal ceremony: olympics.com/dressage-team-grand-prix-special

    Grand prix freestyle (individual final) and medal ceremony: olympics.com/dressage-individual-grand-prix-freestyle

    Olympic Eventing

    Dressage session one: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual

    Dressage session two: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual

    Dressage session three: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual

    Cross-country: olympics.com/eventing-cross-country-team-individual

    Jumping (team and individual rounds) and medal ceremonies: olympics.com/eventing-jumping-team-individual

    Olympic Showjumping

    Individual qualifier: olympics.com/jumping-individual-qualifier

    Individual final and medal ceremony: olympics.com/jumping-individual-final

    Team qualifier: olympics.com/jumping-team-qualifier

    Team final and medal ceremony: olympics.com/jumping-team-final

    Who was on the podium?

    And so you don’t miss the key rounds that helped secure the medals while re-watching the action, here is a full run down of which nations made it to the podium in the equestrian disciplines.

    Dressage team

    Gold: Germany
    Silver: USA
    Bronze: Great Britain

    Dressage individual

    Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera (GER)
    Silver: Isabell Werth and Bella Rose 2. (GER)
    Bronze: Charlotte Dujardin and Gio (GBR)

    Eventing team

    Gold: Great Britain
    Silver: Australia
    Bronze: France

    Eventing individual

    Gold: Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville (GER)
    Silver: Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser (GBR)
    Bronze: Andrew Hoy and Vasilly De Lassos (AUS)

    Showjumping team

    Gold: Sweden
    Silver: USA
    Bronze: Belgium

    Showjumping individual

    Gold: Ben Maher and Explosion W (GBR)
    Silver: Peder Fredricson and All In (SWE)
    Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z (NED)

