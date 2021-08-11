



If you are suffering from withdrawal symptoms now that the Tokyo Olympic Games are all over, or if you missed out on some of the action because it was only available via Discovery+, fear not, because you can now watch equestrian Olympics on demand via your computer or smart phone without paying a penny. Here are the links you need you to re-watch all things horsey from the Tokyo Games for free.

Watch equestrian Olympics on demand

Grand prix day one: olympics.com/dressage-grand-prix-team-individual

Grand prix day two: olympics.com/dressage-grand-prix-team-individual

Grand prix special (team final) and medal ceremony: olympics.com/dressage-team-grand-prix-special

Grand prix freestyle (individual final) and medal ceremony: olympics.com/dressage-individual-grand-prix-freestyle

Dressage session one: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual

Dressage session two: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual

Dressage session three: olympics.com/eventing-dressage-team-individual

Cross-country: olympics.com/eventing-cross-country-team-individual

Jumping (team and individual rounds) and medal ceremonies: olympics.com/eventing-jumping-team-individual

Individual qualifier: olympics.com/jumping-individual-qualifier

Individual final and medal ceremony: olympics.com/jumping-individual-final

Team qualifier: olympics.com/jumping-team-qualifier

Team final and medal ceremony: olympics.com/jumping-team-final

Who was on the podium?

And so you don’t miss the key rounds that helped secure the medals while re-watching the action, here is a full run down of which nations made it to the podium in the equestrian disciplines.

Dressage team

Gold: Germany

Silver: USA

Bronze: Great Britain

Dressage individual

Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera (GER)

Silver: Isabell Werth and Bella Rose 2. (GER)

Bronze: Charlotte Dujardin and Gio (GBR)

Eventing team

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: Australia

Bronze: France

Eventing individual

Gold: Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville (GER)

Silver: Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser (GBR)

Bronze: Andrew Hoy and Vasilly De Lassos (AUS)

Showjumping team

Gold: Sweden

Silver: USA

Bronze: Belgium

Showjumping individual

Gold: Ben Maher and Explosion W (GBR)

Silver: Peder Fredricson and All In (SWE)

Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z (NED)

