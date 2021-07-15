



Flying horses to the Olympics is a mammoth undertaking and the first equine athletes have already arrived at the Olympic venue in Tokyo with plenty more to follow.

Thirty-six Olympic dressage horses flew into Japan last night (14 July) – the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area.

“To see these horses arriving at Haneda airport is a truly historic occasion, and what makes it even more special is that these are not simply horses, they are Olympic horses”, administrator of Tokyo International Airport Takahashi Koji said. “It’s a really big night for the airport, and particularly for the cargo team, and we see it as one of the major milestones of the final countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

This historic flight included a number of Olympic equine superstars, among them Bella Rose, the mare ridden by Germany’s Isabell Werth, and all of the British horses too.

Flying horses to Olympics

The first Olympic flight out of Europe saw the horses travelling from Liege in Belgium, flying on an Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777-F to Dubai, where the plane underwent a 90-minute refuel and crew change before flying on to Tokyo.

The horses have undergone a 60-day health surveillance period prior to a seven-day pre-export quarantine. They all have an export health certificate and have been thoroughly checked over by vets prior to boarding.

The horses travel two per pallet and their comfort and safety is ensured by flying grooms and an on-board vet.

A total of 325 horses will be flown into Tokyo across the two Games and the complex logistics for this massive airlift have been coordinated by transport agents, Peden Bloodstock, which has been in charge of Olympic and Paralympic horse transport since Rome 1960.

A convoy of 11 state-of-the-art air-conditioned horse trucks, owned by the Japanese Racing Association, are transporting the equine cargo – and 13,500kg of equipment – on the final transfer from Haneda to Baji Koen where the stables are located.

Olympic horse flights in numbers

18 hours 15 minutes – flight time Liege to Tokyo, with a touchdown in Dubai

Aircraft detail: Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777-F (flight numbers EK9388 LGG-DXB, EK9442 DXB-HND)

19 flying stables (pallets) on-board

Dimensions of the flying stables: 317cms long, 244cms wide, 233cms high

14-17° Celsius – on-board temperature

36 dressage horses – teams from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, Portugal and host nation Japan, and individual horses from Brazil, Estonia, Finland, Ireland and Morocco.

22,700kgs +/- total weight of horses flying from Liege

13,500kgs of horse equipment

12,000 kgs of feed

40 litres of water per horse

Total transport numbers across both Games

247 – total number of horses travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games

78 – total number of horses travelling to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games

14 – total number of horse flights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

5 – total number of horse flights for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

100,000kg – total weight of the horse equipment

60,000kg – total feed weight (feed/haylage)

185 – total number of truck journeys between Haneda airport and the equestrian park at Baji Koen

