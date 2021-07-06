



With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner (24 July – 7 August for the equestrian events), you may be wondering when the British horses will fly to Tokyo? What is involved in preparing for this long journey? And what are the British Olympic team’s quarantine and travel plans? H&H finds out…

Where are the British horses in quarantine?

All British Olympic team horses are quarantining at the British Showjumping National Training Centre in Leicestershire, where there are extensive facilities available. All horses will complete seven full days in quarantine here, before being transported by horsebox to Liege in Belgium, from where they will fly to Tokyo.

The only exception to this is Everdale, the dressage ride of Lottie Fry, as they are based in The Netherlands. Everdale and his groom will complete their seven days of quarantine at Aachen with all the other Tokyo-bound European horses, before flying to Japan.

Are the British riders in quarantine?

The British Olympic team riders don’t have to stay with their horses in quarantine, but they can go into the facility to train. The riders’ quarantine requirements are less strict – they just have to be careful and minimise contact with people as much as possible in the 14 days before their departure to Tokyo from Heathrow.

All riders must complete three Covid PCR tests before their arrival at Heathrow, as well as daily lateral flow testing and temperature taking.

When do the British horses go into quarantine?

Dressage horses: entered quarantine on Sunday 4 July

Eventing horses: will enter on Saturday 10 July

Showjumping horses: will enter on Friday 16 July

When do the British horses fly to Tokyo? How long is the flight?

The flight time from Liege to Tokyo is around 16 hours.

The British Olympic dressage horses travel to Liege on Tuesday 13 July, fly on Wednesday 13 July and land on Thursday 15 July.

The British Olympic eventing horses travel to Liege on Monday 19 July, fly on Tuesday 20 July and land on Wednesday 21 July.

The British Olympic showjumping horses travel to Liege on Sunday 25 July, fly on Monday 26 July and land on Tuesday 27 July.

Continues below…

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free