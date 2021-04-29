Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: dressage

The Tokyo Olympics dressage competitions are being held on 24-25 and 27-28 July 2021. The team medals will be decided on 27 July. The individual medals will be won on 28 July.

What’s the Olympic dressage competition format?

The Olympic dressage competition comprises the grand prix, grand prix special and grand prix freestyle to music. The grand prix acts solely as a qualifier for the special and the freestyle. The team medals will be awarded based on the results of the grand prix special. The freestyle will decide the individual medals.

How many riders in an Olympic dressage team?

There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in on veterinary or medical grounds up until two hours before the team final — which is the grand prix special.

Read H&H’s full bluffer’s guide to Olympic dressage