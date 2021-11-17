VOTE NOW: gold medal-winning eventers up for prestigious Team GB award





Team GB’s Olympic eventers have been shortlisted for Great Britain’s Choice Award for their gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

The award honours the “most memorable moment” from this summer’s Games, with 14 nominations in the running.

Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, Laura Collett and London 52 and Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser led throughout in Tokyo to take Britain’s first eventing team gold since 1972, ahead of Australia in silver and France in bronze.

The eventing team faces competition from athletes including swimmers, divers, BMX riders and cyclists. Among the nominees is Beth Shriever, who became Team GB’s first ever BMX Olympic champion having remained unbeaten through the heats, and Adam Peaty who claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke for a second time following success in Rio 2016. Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre were nominated for their victory in the women’s sailing 470 class, making Hannah the most decorated female sailor in Olympic history following her golds at Rio and London 2012. Jason Kenny is also in the running after taking gold in the track cycling keirin, securing his status as Britain’s most decorated Olympian and the first British athlete to win nine Olympic medals, seven of which were gold.

Previous winners of the award include the women’s hockey team, who took gold following their penalty against the Netherlands at Rio 2016 and Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas for winning gold and bronze in the skeleton at the PyeongChang winter Olympics in 2018.

The public has until 23.59 on 18 November to vote at www.teamgb.com or via the Team GB app. The winning moment will be announced at the Team GB ball on 25 November.

