Burghley prize embryo transfer foal’s five-star debut success





The legacy of much-loved event mare Little Tiger concluded the 2021 season with a five-star milestone, putting a bow on a special journey that started at Burghley 13 years ago.

Mr Fahrenheit, owned by Polly Taylor, who also owned Little Tiger (Frosty), made his CCI5* debut at Pau Horse Trials with Simon Grieve (27-31 October).

In 2008, Frosty finished 16th at Burghley with Phoebe Buckley and her prize as best mare was embryo transfer (ET) at Twemlows. One of those ET foals was Mr Fahrenheit (Freddie), the other the talented Tiger Mail (Tigger), whose results include eighth at Blair Castle CCI4*-L with Phoebe in August.

“It’s amazing as although we are not family, it is like a family thing,” Simon told H&H. “There’s myself, Phoebe, Polly and Val Gingell, who bred Frosty and who has been very part and parcel of the whole journey with Freddie as well.

“Phoebe broke him in, I got him going to his first shows and it’s just been a big team effort and really wonderful.

“I was grooming for Phoebe when she won the best mare prize with Frosty at Burghley, so it’s really wonderful that I was involved in that, and then he’s the horse that I’ve managed to carry on to five-star with.”

The pair jumped clear across country and Freddie is now enjoying a holiday ahead of preparation for the 2022 season.

“He’s a really cool little horse, a feisty little thing,” said Simon.”He’s just great fun. We’ve had a few wobbles this summer and we had a tumble at Burgham. So it was really nice to be able to get our confidence back and be flying again, which he really was.

“We had a lovely time. There was no pressure and it was just about going out and him having a really nice experience”.

