‘She’s your iconic feisty mare – they seem to be my go to’: meet the new five-star horse in town





There’s a feisty new five-star mare in town – who New Zealand’s Jonelle Price thinks might just have what it takes for Paris 2024.

Hiarado is an 11-year-old KWPN mare by Diamant De Semilly son Diarado, who was formerly ridden by British rider Grace Taylor to four-star level.

Jonelle took on the ride towards the end of the season last year, and after spending the spring showjumping in Vejer de la Frontera, they started their eventing season at Cirencester Park in April, where they finished second in the open intermediate.

In July they were second in the Mallow CCI4*-L in Ireland, and last week Jonelle piloted Hiarado round the mare’s first five-star at Pau, to finish seventh. It’s been a super first season for the pair, who have yet to have any jumping penalties across-country or in the showjumping phase.

“She’s your sort of iconic, a bit angry, determined, feisty mare. I’ve had a few of those before and they seem to be my go to,” said Jonelle with a smile.

Of course Jonelle is referring to her five-star hero and 2018 Badminton winner Classic Moet, and her Luhmühlen specialist Faerie Dianimo, both of whom retired from the sport last year.

David and Karrie Thomson, who own Jonelle’s 2022 World Championships ride McClaren, came on board to buy Hiarado.

“McClaren is getting a bit older, he’s 16, and we hope that maybe Hiarado might be something that could sort of follow on,” she said. “I think that she’s going to be every inch as good as him, so that’s exciting.”

Jonelle was thrilled to bring another horse successfully to five-star level, and end the season on a high after “coming off the back of a bit of a bad run”.

“I’ve not been on my best form this year,” she said. “2023 was always going to be a bit of a rebuilding year for me; I retired my top two horses at the end of last year, I had a couple of injuries with other horses, so it takes a bit to come back from.

“I knew I was going to have to sit and suffer a little bit this year, but when you ride something like Hiarado, it’s pretty motivating and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next year.”

When asked what the future might hold for Hiarado, Jonelle is quietly positive for the mare’s future and hopes of Paris 2024 are firmly alive.

“She was pretty green to go to Pau, but I do fancy her for next year,” she said.

“I felt we needed to prove her worth if we were going to be serious about it, so I thought I’d throw her in at the deep end and then we’d know whether we’ve got a genuine chance for Paris or not – and certainly the way she went last week, I think she has.”

