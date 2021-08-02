Britain win Olympic eventing team gold at Tokyo 2020





Britain has won eventing gold at the Tokyo Games 2020 – our first Olympic team gold since 1972 – as the Olympic eventing team medals were decided.

The team of Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser, and Laura Collett and London 52, sat comfortably in provisional gold following the cross-country and held their nerve in the showjumping to claim the top spot. All three riders were Olympic debutants going into Tokyo.

Oliver picked up four jumping faults after knocking down the first part of the double at fence 9, but kept his cool to ensure the team stayed in the lead. Tom jumped clear, and Laura picked up four faults, so the team finished on a total score of 86.3.

Team GB finished comfortably ahead of silver medallists Australia – Kevin McNab and Don Quidam, Shane Rose and Virgil and Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos – who completed on a score of 100.2

Andrew, who was competing at his eight Olympics, described the silver medal as “very special”.

“We don’t come to these championships, especially Olympic Games to finish in fourth, fifth or sixth. We only come to get a medal and it’s been a complete team effort for sure,” he said.

“Vassily has done a wonderful job to finish on his dressage score but if it wasn’t for Kevin and Shane in the team, and this complete support team, we wouldn’t be here.”

France claimed the bronze. The team of Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold, Karim Florent Laghouag and Triton Fontaine, and Christopher Six on Totem De Brecey finished on 101.5. Nicolas picked up o.4 time-penalties, Christopher jumped clear, and Karim had four faults in the showjumping phase.

