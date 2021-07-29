



On Friday 30 July the eventing competition gets underway at the Tokyo Olympics. So, to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here’s our guide on how to watch Olympic eventing live.

This page will be updated with more information as and when we receive it.

How to watch Olympic eventing live

Watching in the UK: Discovery+ and BBC

Eurosport is broadcasting live sporting action from the Olympics via its TV channels and its Discovery+ live streaming service. It currently appears that Discovery+ maybe the only way for eventing fans in the UK to watch the dressage and cross-country phases from Tokyo. There is a three-day free trial currently available when you sign up to the service for a year, although you will not be charged if you cancel before your free trial ends. Terms and conditions apply.

The BBC schedule is still to be confirmed, and while it was hoped that all phases would be shown on bbc.co.uk/sport, it now appears that this doesn’t include the dressage or cross-country phases. But the eventing showjumping team and individual finals will be shown on Eurosport Player, discovery+ and BBC 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

Due to rights agreements, you need to be in the UK to stream and download programmes or watch BBC TV channels on BBC iPlayer. But if you download a programme on BBC iPlayer when you’re in the UK, you can watch it anywhere in the world. You can download programmes on your computer or mobile/tablet.

Watching in the US: NBC

NBC will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock. The exact schedule is yet to be announced. NBC is only available for free in the US.

Watching in New Zealand

Sky and TVNZ

Watching in Belgium

RTBF via La Deux

Watching in Australia

Channel 7

Watching in Hong Kong

TVB, NiuTV, Fantastic Television, Cable TV and NowTV

Watching in South Africa

ShowMax

Watching in Canada

CBS Sports, SportsNet and TSN

Full list of offical Olympic broadcasters around the world [PDF download]

Eventing schedule

Times are displayed as is correct in Tokyo with British times shown in brackets.

Dressage day one session one: Friday 30 July

8.30-11am (00.30-3am)

Dressage day one session two: Friday 30 July

5.30-8.10pm (9.30am-12.10pm)

Dressage day two: Saturday 31 July

8.30-11am (00.30-3am)

Cross-country: Sunday 1 August

7.45-11.10am (11.45pm Saturday-3.10am)

Showjumping: Monday 2 August

5-10.25pm (9am-2.25pm)

We’re in Tokyo

H&H is sending journalists Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan and photographer Peter Nixon to the Olympics so we can bring you all the news directly from the Games.

We also have staff at home supporting our coverage so we can bring you the fullest coverage of every aspect of the sport in Tokyo.

HorseandHound.co.uk

Find all our Tokyo news at horseandhound.co.uk/tokyo-2021-olympic-games, including:

Numerous reports throughout and after every session of action from the Games – the joy or disappointment from riders after their performances, views on the courses, riders’ Olympic experiences and more

“Tales from Tokyo” – fascinating stories about riders from all over the world

Our horse and rider of the day

Previews of the next day of sport, including ride times for all the key contenders and Team GB riders

Blogs from our team on site in Tokyo

Find all our podcasts at horseandhound.co.uk/podcast or search “Horse and Hound podcast” in your podcast app – and then hit subscribe or follow to ensure each new podcast automatically downloads so you don’t miss any episodes.

The Horse & Hound Podcast, our regular weekly podcast, is supported by Petplan Equine over this period

Hear from Irish showjumping team member Cian O’Connor on this week’s podcast (15 July episode)

Our 22 July episode will be an Olympic preview special and the following four episodes will include analysis of the sport from our experts in Tokyo, plus interviews with Olympic riders

We also have a Daily Tokyo Special podcast, supported by Toggi

The Daily Tokyo Special podcasts will cover each day of the equestrian sport, released as soon as possible after it happens to capture the full excitement of the competition

You can also listen to many Olympians in our podcast back catalogue, including Nick Skelton, Charlotte Dujardin, Ginny Elliot, Carl Hester, Ian Stark, Tina Cook, Laura Tomlinson and David Broome

Our magazine reports will contain the best photos, analysis and insight from our team in Tokyo and experts such as Blyth Tait, Gareth Hughes, Mark Phillip, Richard Davison and Bettina Hoy. The issues are:

Thursday, 22 July – form guide: details of every horse and rider in the equestrian competitions

Friday, 30 July – team dressage competition (note the magazine is out on Friday instead of Thursday this week to allow us to cover the whole team dressage competition)

Thursday, 5 August – individual dressage and full eventing competitions

Thursday, 12 August – full showjumping competition

Thursday, 19 August – Olympic commemorative issue

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice.