‘The best horse I’ve ever ridden’: showjumping star retires from sport aged 18





Count Me In, the grand prix horse who Irish showjumper Conor Swail describes as “the best I’ve ever ridden”, has retired from sport aged 18.

The Hannoverian gelding, known at home as “Crosby”, retires from the top level with 14 five-star victories and countless placings under his belt, from major shows including Spruce Meadows, London International, Dublin Horse Show, and Aachen.

“Crosby – a horse I will always hold close to my heart. The best horse I’ve ever ridden,” said Conor.

“It has been such a privilege and an honour to have been your jockey these past three-and-a-half years.”

Crosby, who is by Count Grannus and out of a Sherlock Holmes mare, started his international career with Beth Underhill in 2015. They won their first CSI5* 1.60m grand prix in Illinois, USA, in 2018, and continued to enjoy a successful partnership, before Conor took over the reins in July 2021.

Conor and Crosby got off to a brilliant start, winning on their first outing together. They went on to record multiple grand prix wins and top placings at major shows and various World Cup legs. In 2022 they were part of the team that won the Aga Khan Cup at the Dublin Horse Show, where they also finished runners-up in the grand prix.

“We’ve accomplished an extraordinary amount of success together and I wish you the very best retirement,” said Conor, adding that Crosby brought him to “the biggest stages that showjumping has to offer”.

“He jumped triple clear to help team Ireland win the Aga Khan, something I’ve dreamt about since I was a kid. We’ve had nine grand prix wins together and 56 podium finishes.”

Conor thanked everyone who has been involved in Crosby’s career, “keeping him in such good health, even at the age of 18”.

“I am very pleased to say that Crosby will be retiring in my home town of Darragh Cross at Mannon Farms,” he said.

“I can’t think of anyone who is more deserving of a happy and healthy retirement. I will see you soon my friend.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now