Heading to the European Dressage Championships in France? Here’s where to stay

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • France is set to host the FEI European Dressage Championships for the first time in its history. This prestigious championship will be held in Crozet, France and will take place at Jiva Hill Stables, a venue boasting state-of-the-art facilities within the picturesque Haut-Jura Regional Nature Park, located near Geneva and the Swiss border.

    If you’re heading to this event (27–31 August, 2025), it’s worth checking out this great selection of accommodation – not just hotels, but apartments and holiday lets, too. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue – jump down to…

    Hotels near Jiva Hill Stables in France

    Jiva Hill Resort
    Distance: 550m | Tripadvisor: 4.6/5
    Set in the heart of its 98 acre private estate Jiva Hill Resort offers air-conditioned lodges, indoor swimming pool and a spa and wellness centre.

    Premiere Classe Geneve, Saint Genis Pouilly
    Distance: 850m | Tripadvisor: 2.5/5
    This hotel offers rooms with mountain views and offers a buffet breakfast.

    Kyraid Genève St-Genis-Pouilly
    Distance to the venue: <1 mile
    This hotel is family friendly with mountain views. Buffet breakfast is available.

    Bois Joly Hotel
    Distance: 2 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
    This hotel is family-friendly with a traditional restaurant, buffet breakfast and free parking.

    Best Western Park Hotel
    Distance: 4.5 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.8/5
    This hotel offers guests a buffet breakfast, free parking and is close to Geneva airport.

    Woods Genève-Thoiry
    Distance: 5 miles
    This 3-star hotel has mountain views, and guests can enjoy access to a restaurant and to a shared lounge.

    Apartments and holiday lets near Jiva Hill Stables in France

    Logement Standing
    Distance: 2 miles
    Modern one-bed apartment that can sleep up to two people, with a fully equipped kitchen and it enjoys mountain views.

    Yellow Dream Corner Gex
    Distance: 2 miles
    A one-bed ground floor with fully equipped kitchen and free WiFi.

    One-bed House
    Distancee: 2 miles
    This one-bed holiday home can sleep up to three guests, with one bedroom and a living area with a fully equipped kitchen. Guest can enjoy the garden and mountain views.

    Deluxe Villa
    Distance: 2.2 miles
    This spacious five-bed villa has two bathrooms. Guests can relax and enjoy the hot tub, games rooms and outdoor swimming pool.

    Spacious two-bed Apartment
    Distance: 2.2 miles
    Spacious two-bed apartment with two bathrooms. It has a fully equipped kitchen and washing machine.

    Charmant Studio
    Distance to the venue: 3.8 miles
    This one-bed apartment enjoys mountain views in a quiet street and can sleep up to four people. Includes a sun terrace and free parking.

    Les Hutins
    Distance: 6 miles
    This modern three-bed apartment has air-conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen and has a garden with lake and mountain views.

