Visitors’ guide to Crozet, France — home to the 2025 European Dressage Championships





The FEI European Dressage Championships will be taking place at Crozet in France from 26–31 August. If you’re thinking about attending in person, then don’t miss the opportunity to explore the locality with our visitors’ guide to the area.

The championship venue is Jiva Hill Stables, which is at the foot of the Jura Mountains near to Geneva on the French/Swiss border, and facing Mont Blanc. This ecologically sustainable venue organises international dressage competitions, including a CDI5* in 2024.

How to get to Crozet in France

By plane: Geneva (7.5 miles), many direct flights daily from multiple UK airports.

By train: Meyrin (5.7 miles), just outside Geneva airport, after which you need to take a bus/taxi.

Parking: free parking is available on site.

Where to stay near Crozet

There are plenty of hotels and B&Bs – and even a nine-bedroom chateau – within five miles of the venue. The closest campsite is Divonne-les-Bains, eight miles away. While Jiva Hill is in fact a holiday resort, it is not available for bookings during the championships.

When making bookings, don’t mistake the Crozet in France for the American one in Virginia, which has a similarly hilly landscape.

Check out our selection of places to stay near Crozet in France.

Things to do in the local area

If you fancy a spot of sightseeing while you are attending the Europeans, a gondola can take you up from the village of Crozet into the Jura Mountains in about eight minutes.

In summer, the Haut-Jura Regional National Park is a great area for hiking and mountain biking.

Visit the nearby spa town of Divonne-les-Bains, which has plenty of tourist activities such as a spa, leisure lake, golf course and art deco casino, plus an 18th-century castle.

Lake Geneva is one of the largest lakes in Western Europe – 40% belonging to France, and 60% to Switzerland.

How to follow the action

