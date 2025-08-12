Check out places to stay near Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Pau is a beautiful town on the northern edge of the Pyrenees in the south of France, so if you’re heading to Pau Horse Trials (more correctly known as Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*) – which runs between 23 and 26 October in 2025 – then it’s worth checking into one of the hotels near Pau to make the most of your trip whether you’re there to spectate, support or work.

    Held at a racehorse training facility, the five-star event marks the end of the European eventing season at five-star level and it is a popular choice for British event riders.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Pau, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue – jump down to…

    Hotels near Pau

    Carré Pau Airport Hotel
    Distance to event: 1.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This three-star hotel offers guests access to an outdoor pool.

    Kyriad Prestige Pau – Palais des Sports
    Distance to event: 2.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This pet-friendly hotel offers free parking to all guests.

    Mercure Pau Palais des Sports
    Distance to event: 2.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This pet-friendly hotel offers free parking and has an outdoor pool.

    Quick Palace Pau Zénith
    Distance to event: 2.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel boasts sound-proof rooms and a very good breakfast.

    Pau Zénith B&B Hotel
    Distance to event: 2.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel offers free parking.

    Ostal Hotel Pau Universite
    Distance to event: 3.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This hotel offers a continental and buffet breakfast.

    Ibis Budget Pau Bilaa Lescar
    Distance to event: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    This hotel has free parking and soundproof rooms.

    Quality Hotel Bosquet
    Distance to event: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
    This hotel is located in Pau city centre and has soundproof rooms, a gym and a sauna.

    Hotel Bosquet Pau Centre
    Distance to event: 4.8 miles
    This self check in budget hotel is set in the heart of Pau with bars, shops and restaurants.

    Apartments and holiday lets near Pau

    Park de Vincennes
    Distance to event: 1.1 miles
    This 1-bed apartment has a full kitchen, terrace and outdoor pool.

    Modern Loft Apartment
    Distance to event: 2.1 miles
    This 1-bed apartment has a full kitchen, terrace and free parking.

    All Suites Pau – Zénith
    Distance to event: 2.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    This aparthotel offers a range of studios that sleep up to four.

    Bel’Apparté
    Distance to event: 3 miles
    This 2-bed apartment has a terrace and kitchen with washing machine.

    Apartment on Avenue du Président Kennedy
    Distance to event: 3.1 miles
    This 4-bed apartment has a kitchen with washing machine, and free parking.

    Pau Nord Apartment
    Distance to event: 3.3 miles
    This 1-bed apartment sleeps up to four if you use the sofa bed.

    Rhine And Danube Apartment
    Distance to event: 3.3 miles
    This 4-bed apartment has a terrace, balcony and free parking.

    Victoria Garden Aparthotel
    Distance to event: 3.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
    This aparthotel has a kitchen and suites that sleep up to four.

    Lodge Fouchet
    Distance to event: 3.4 miles
    This studio apartment has a city view and free parking.

    Nid Douillet
    Distance to event: 3.5 miles
    This modern apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom.

    St Exupéry
    Distance to event: 3.6 miles
    This 1-bed apartment has a fully equipped kitchen.

    Apartment Centre-ville
    Distance to event: 3.7 miles
    This 1-bed apartment has a central location and can sleep up to 4 guests if you make use of the sofa bed.

    Grand Central Suites – 4 Chambers Premium
    Distance to event: 3.7 miles
    This spacious 4-bed modern apartment can sleep up to 10 guests.

