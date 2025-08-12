Check out places to stay near Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*





Pau is a beautiful town on the northern edge of the Pyrenees in the south of France, so if you’re heading to Pau Horse Trials (more correctly known as Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*) – which runs between 23 and 26 October in 2025 – then it’s worth checking into one of the hotels near Pau to make the most of your trip whether you’re there to spectate, support or work.

Held at a racehorse training facility, the five-star event marks the end of the European eventing season at five-star level and it is a popular choice for British event riders.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Pau, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue – jump down to…

Hotels near Pau

Apartments and holiday lets near Pau

Park de Vincennes

Distance to event: 1.1 miles

This 1-bed apartment has a full kitchen, terrace and outdoor pool. View Deal

Rhine And Danube Apartment

Distance to event: 3.3 miles

This 4-bed apartment has a terrace, balcony and free parking. View Deal

Victoria Garden Aparthotel

Distance to event: 3.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5

This aparthotel has a kitchen and suites that sleep up to four. View Deal

Lodge Fouchet

Distance to event: 3.4 miles

This studio apartment has a city view and free parking. View Deal Nid Douillet

Distance to event: 3.5 miles

This modern apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom. View Deal

