Watch Pau Horse Trials 2025 live from wherever you are

    • Watch Pau Horse Trials on TV and catch the top-level eventing from the last five-star event of the season.

    It’s the only French five-star, and Pau Horse Trials always boasts a class field of horses and riders who gather to vie for top honours.

    At a glance


    How to watch Pau Horse Trials on TV

    The event will once again be streamed on Pau’s own platform, with commentary in English or French, at a cost of €19.90 (approximately £17.27). Visit tv.event-pau.fr to find out more and sign up.

    During the cross-country, you will be able to choose which rider you want to watch over every fence, or watch the curated general view that cuts between them.

    Pau Horse Trials streaming schedule

    Time is provided in local time, with British time in brackets.

    Thursday 23 October

    10am (9am) | First horse inspection
    2pm (1pm) | Dressage

    Friday 24 October

    9am (8am) | Dressage

    Saturday 25 October

    11.30am (10.30am) | Cross-country

    Sunday 26 October

    11.45am (10.45am ) | Second horse inspection
    3pm (2pm) | Showjumping

    How to watch Pau Horse Trials live from anywhere

    A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching equestrian events safely online, wherever you are in the world.

    A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. And while Pau web TV’s live stream is not geo-restricted, a VPN will still keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.

    There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service, such as NordVPN, which our colleagues at TechRadar rate as the best VPN service in the business. You can try 100% risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and, right now, a big discount.

    NordVPN’s Black Friday deal
    – Up to 77% off two-year plans
    – 3 months extra FREE

    View Deal

    How to follow with Horse & Hound

    H&H’s Martha Terry will be on the ground at Pau to provide full coverage from the event.

    You can keep up to date with all the latest news from Pau right here on the Horse & Hound website and by following Horse & Hound on our social media channels.

    Our website coverage will include:

    • Cross-country course preview on Wednesday 22 October
    • Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action
    • Interviews with first-timers, British riders and more

    You can also read a special report in our 30 October issue of Horse & Hound magazine, which will contain the best photos, analysis and insight from riders (including a guest column from Kylie Roddy) and our expert team.

    You may also be interested in:

    We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

    1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
    2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

    We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing. 

