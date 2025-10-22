



Watch Pau Horse Trials on TV and catch the top-level eventing from the last five-star event of the season.

It’s the only French five-star, and Pau Horse Trials always boasts a class field of horses and riders who gather to vie for top honours.

At a glance

Pau Horse Trials 2025 dates: 23–26 October 2025

23–26 October 2025 Pau Horse Trials live stream: Pau web TV

Pau web TV Watch Pau from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

How to watch Pau Horse Trials on TV

The event will once again be streamed on Pau’s own platform, with commentary in English or French, at a cost of €19.90 (approximately £17.27). Visit tv.event-pau.fr to find out more and sign up.

During the cross-country, you will be able to choose which rider you want to watch over every fence, or watch the curated general view that cuts between them.

Pau Horse Trials streaming schedule

Time is provided in local time, with British time in brackets.

Thursday 23 October

10am (9am) | First horse inspection

2pm (1pm) | Dressage

Friday 24 October

9am (8am) | Dressage

Saturday 25 October

11.30am (10.30am) | Cross-country

Sunday 26 October

11.45am (10.45am ) | Second horse inspection

3pm (2pm) | Showjumping



How to watch Pau Horse Trials live from anywhere

A VPN is your ultimate companion to watching equestrian events safely online, wherever you are in the world.

A Virtual Private Network will unblock the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming platforms, so you can get your usual coverage even while abroad. And while Pau web TV’s live stream is not geo-restricted, a VPN will still keep you secure while online, using encrypted connections to ensure your data remains private.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service, such as NordVPN, which our colleagues at TechRadar rate as the best VPN service in the business. You can try 100% risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and, right now, a big discount.

How to follow with Horse & Hound

H&H’s Martha Terry will be on the ground at Pau to provide full coverage from the event.

You can keep up to date with all the latest news from Pau right here on the Horse & Hound website and by following Horse & Hound on our social media channels.

Our website coverage will include:

Cross-country course preview on Wednesday 22 October

Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action

Interviews with first-timers, British riders and more

You can also read a special report in our 30 October issue of Horse & Hound magazine, which will contain the best photos, analysis and insight from riders (including a guest column from Kylie Roddy) and our expert team.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

