Tom McEwen, Oliver Townend and Zara Phillips among strong Pau five-star entries





Tom McEwen with JL Dublin, Yasmin Ingham riding Rehy DJ and Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class are among the strong list of Pau Horse Trials entries for the French five-star (23–26 October).

Tom and the Lamberts and Deirdre Johnston’s 14-year-old JL Dublin come forward fresh off the back of their individual bronze medal-winning performance at the Agria European Eventing Championships at Blenheim last month.

They are one of 34 British combinations, with Tom also entered with the Perrys and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Quality. Both horses have form at Pau; JL Dublin was third there in 2023 and Brookfield Quality was third last year.

Fellow British Europeans squad members Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ (owned by the Sue Davies Fund) and Bubby Upton and Its Cooley Time (owned by the rider and the Five Time Syndicate) are entered, following unfortunate falls for both riders at Blenheim. Bubby is also entered with her long-term rides Cannavaro and Cola, owned by Bubby’s mother Rachel Upton.

Oliver Townend and fan favourite Ballaghmor Class, owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislp and Val Ryan, will be hoping to add a fifth five-star title to the horse’s name. The pair were third in the CCI4*-S prep run at Little Downham on Tuesday (30 September).

There are 69 combinations on the Pau five-star entries. Other Brits include European champion Laura Collett, who is entered with Dacapo (owned by Diana Chappel, Gillian Morris-Adams, Carolyn Taylor and the Smedleys) and Lucy Nelson’s Hester. Zara Tindall will ride Gleadhill Stud’s Class Affair and Emily King is entered with two rides; the Irlams’ Jackpot and Valmy Biats, owned by Emily and David and Paula Evans.

New Zealand’s Jonelle and Tim Price have four horses entered each, six riders will represent the US including Boyd Martin, and Padraig McCarthy is among the three Irish riders.

