



Kylie Roddy is a Fellow of the British Horse Society and a renowned trainer. She has finished in the top 12 at five-star three times.

The key to Pau Horse Trials is good jumping horses that have been trained correctly. Horses that had self-carriage and were ridden in good balance prevailed in all three phases. Each phase plays a significant part in the competition result, but the leader often changes after each phase at Pau and I think this is brilliant for our sport – it keeps the competition alive to the very end.

A hurricane on Thursday meant the first trot-up was delayed until 5pm and all dressage took place on the Friday. The trot-up can be high spirited – a large number of fit, excited horses in a tight space – and can resemble a sketch from the TV series Men Behaving Badly. As a competitor, I was delighted not to be doing this until Hurricane Benjamin had left France.

Dimensionally, the cross-country at Pau doesn’t terrify the living daylights out of you. Course-designer Pierre Michelet’s magic is in putting fences in places where horses can’t immediately see them, then adding in distances where riders have to make stride pattern decisions based on the horse they are riding.

The challenge isn’t just about the jumps; the added changes in the terrain are part of the Pau test. The parkland under trees lacks grass cover and grip. The root structure on the more manicured hippodrome creates better footing. The course requires the rider to prepare different changes of balance for the going, jumps, terrain and the man-made mounds that Pierre so artfully uses.

The third water at 21abcd is the sort of question I suspect we will see designers using more and more. The clever numbering of the direct and long routes gave riders options, but you could jump either route and still end up with 26 penalties, for a triggered frangible device and a missed flag penalty, which ends up being more expensive than a run-out.

My ride, SRS Kan Do – “George” – picked up 20 penalties here. Essentially he was trying too hard and locked on to the fence decoration, rather than the jump, and sadly incurred 20 penalties. With my trainer’s hat on, I need to be mindful of how to develop the horse’s focus and vision throughout those multiple jumping efforts.

George finished brilliantly and showjumped so well the following day, so I feel I am doing more right than wrong in our training, although there will be some tweaks this winter. It is just such a privilege to ride a horse at this level on multiple occasions, and for him to feel so hungry for the sport at 15 is wonderful.

Final phase influence

The showjumping played a serious part in the final result. It was big, square and technical and showed that today’s horses have to learn how to use their bodies after the effects of Saturday.

Rideability is essential when you are against the quick clock at Pau in the stadium. Riders who can open and close canters, while keeping the uphill balance to enable the horses to use their scope, jumped brilliant rounds.

Tim Price’s winner Jarillo reminded me of his 2021 Pau champion, Falco – the flashy, jumper athlete that Tim is so good at riding and producing. It is testament to his skills as a horseman that he is able to look after them and get them home across country, and they are such good jumpers that they pay him back on the Sunday.

Tom Jackson, second, will definitely win a five-star before long – he has the knack of riding the horse’s balance, not just the stride, and makes it very smooth for the horse.

How cool is it that Corimiro, fifth, aged just nine at his first CCI5*, is even alive because of Sarah Bullimore, who rode him to such a great placing. He, like Lordships Graffalo, is a triumph for British breeding, which is something that should be recognised and rewarded.

