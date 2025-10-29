



Galileo Nieuwmoed, the grand campaigner of David Doel, added yet another top-10 five-star completion to their illustrious CV at Pau Horse Trials last weekend (23–26 October). The horse’s outstanding record and number of podium finishes surely makes him one of the best not to have won at the highest level – yet. They have seven top-10 results at five-star.

In autumn 2024, the pair quietly banked an eventing record of completing all six of the northern-hemisphere five-stars – finishing third at Maryland in the US. They were the first horse-and-rider combination to achieve this feat, and have since been joined by Emily Hamel and Corvett.

David and Galileo – owned by himself, Mary Fox and Gillian Jonas – have been tantalisingly close to victory at the highest level, finishing runner-up at Burghley in 2023 by 0.7 of a penalty. They also showjumped in the lead for the title at Pau 2022, only to roll the final pole which dropped them to fourth.

At this year’s Pau, David and his 14-year-old star were on a recovery mission after uncharacteristic blips at corners at both Badminton and Burghley. But in France, they looked back to their brilliant best, clocking one of only six clears inside the time to blast up the leaderboard from 26th after dressage to sixth overnight.

“He was absolutely magic,” said David after their round. “We had him a little bit ruder, a little bit perkier again. He was just a bit too quiet and settled at Burghley, and so we put some anger back in the tank.

“Although it was not such a good dressage mark, he jumped round really neat and tidy.”

Yet again, the final showjump – the 13th – on a long and exacting course fell. While David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed bagged another top-10 prize, they would have been second to Tim Price and Jarillo without the pole.

He has now finished fourth, ninth and 15th at Pau five-star, as well as 10th in the three-star there when he was a seven-year-old.

“He’s a Pau professional,” David said. “He knows his way around and felt lovely. He sort of took me round and it all felt very easy and happy.”

At 14 years old, the Carambole gelding is still at the peak of his powers. Here’s to 2026 being the year he breaks his five-star duck – or maybe he’ll be setting new records at Adelaide.

6 facts about Galileo Nieuwmoed

He loves to roll in mud and will dig a hole and roll in it three or four times every time you take him out an event, according to his groom. David had to be persuaded to take Galileo on to sell – he used to be stuffy! “It wasn’t until he jumped round his first four-star that I thought, ‘this one is going to be all right!’” says David. They have won three four-stars: Little Downham CCI4*-S (2025), Kronenberg CCI4*-S (2003) and Maarsbergen CCI4*-S (2002). They’re fast. At every five-star they have completed (eight), they have finished inside the optimum time inside the time bar one – Badminton 2022, when they were just 3sec over. The pair have never had a cross-country run-out, refusal or flag in over 50 runs together. Galileo is a Dutch warmblood and the words “nieuw moed” translate from Dutch as “new courage” – though it’s also a Dutch surname.

