Storm Benjamin causes Pau five-star horse trials to be postponed





The start of the Etoiles de Pau five-star horse trials has been postponed because of high winds. Storm Benjamin hit the south-west of France overnight on Thursday, 23 October, causing winds of up to 119km/h in some parts of the country, as well as significant rainfall.

The first horse inspection, which was due to take place on Thursday morning at 10am, will now move to 5pm (4pm British time).

All of the dressage competition will take place on Friday, starting at 9am (8am British time). As well as safety considerations, this is to ensure a level playing field of conditions for all competitors.

There are 54 competitors due to face the judges in the dressage phase, which will mean a fully packed day running with almost no breaks. There are three riders with three horses entered, Jonelle Price (Grappa Nero, Senor Crocodillo, Hiarado), Tim Price (Global Quest, Happy Boy and Jarillo) and Bubby Upton (Its Cooley Time, Cola and Cannavaro), who will have a particular logistical challenge.

The Pau Horse Trials organising team said in a statement: “Due to the weather forecast for 23 October 2025 and in accordance with recommendations from the local authorities, the event organiser and producer, Centaure Production, has taken several preventive measures to ensure the safety of participants, horses, and members of the public.

“The following adjustments should be noted: the site, which was closed this morning as a safety measure, will reopen to the public at 2pm this afternoon (free admission), subject to weather conditions. Specific instructions will be provided on site.

“The horse inspection will now take place today, Thursday, 23 October 2025, at 5 pm.

“The dressage competition has been postponed and will now take place in its entirety on Friday, 24 October from 9 am, to ensure identical competition conditions for all competitors.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Did you like this article? You may also enjoy reading…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now