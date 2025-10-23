{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
An ‘oops’ drop and a lot of water: 9 cross-country questions to challenge the world’s top horses and riders at Pau five-star

    • The Etoiles de Pau Horse Trials five-star cross-country course for 2025 is designed, as usual, by Pierre Michelet, 76, who comes down to the south of France fresh from Le Lion D’Angers the previous weekend.

    The competitors are expecting to face 30 numbered fences, with a maximum of 48 jumping efforts over a distance of 6,320m. The course has an optimum time of 11min 6sec, a touch shorter than last year’s 6,500m (11min 25sec) track – though that ended up being significantly reduced due to downpours affecting the going.

    The course is set around a racecourse and is largely flat, but Pierre has made the most of the manmade mounds that add terrain, and there are four water combinations which will also slow horses down.

    Key fences on Pau Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 4ab – The “Kiosques”

    The first combination, featuring a small log with a decent drop, running downhill to a choice of angled brushes featuring the Pau town shields. Most riders will take the quicker right-hand route, while the drop is a harbinger of a later fence. It shouldn’t cause problems, but will just ensure horses are listening and straight.

    First combination on Pau Horse Trials cross-country course

    Log and drop at Pau Horse Trials

    The chunky log on the top of the drop will ensure horses jump off and out rather than slither down, gathering momentum down the hill to the brush

    Fence 8ab – Log and corner

    Pierre has been fairly lenient with this first water combination. Horses have the chance to get their feet wet, cantering into and for a few strides through the water, before jumping the log to the narrow brush corner in this lake. There is a clear, almost straight, line from one fence to the next and this should build confidence before the harder watery tests to come.

    Water fence at Pau

    A loop on dry land follows, where competitors jump a straightforward roll-top style fence through a Flex-On style ring, before heading back to the same water for a beefier challenge.

    Fence 10abc – second water combination

    Horses approach the water again over a wide box fence with brush, which will require plenty of oomph while the horses might be backing off knowing there is water lurking at some point below. In fact, they have a few strides on dry land, curving left-handed over the carved swan hedge in the water which is set on an angle to a step up only a stride away.

    Those without sufficient control for the required accuracy and neatness can take the middle hedge a little straighter, canter a few strides and angle round to another swan hedge.

    Strategically placed bushes and flowerpots mean neither route is straightforward.

    Boxy hedge at Pau fence 10a

    Carved swans in water fence 10b at Pau

    Fence 16ab – “Coffin”

    The fence name “coffin” is confusing to British spectators as it doesn’t resemble the rail, ditch, rail style combination we might expect to see. Instead, echoes of Blenheim’s “rollercoaster” fences, with two mounds topped with narrow logpiles, requiring excellent balance and control to pop the first element without landing far below, negotiating down and uphill smoothly and staying straight and with enough energy for the second. The hills are a lot steeper than they look here!

    fence 16 ab at Pau Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 20 – Open ditch and brush

    This brush looks innocuous on the approach – featuring on the racecourse section and blending in well with the many steeplechase fences scattered around. However, this is Pau’s version of Burghley’s Cottesmore Leap, with a gaping ditch toward. The kind brush ground line and inviting profile should give riders a great feel – and a super photo – as they fly over.

    Open ditch and brush at Pau fence 20

    This standalone fence marks the start of an intense patch, with three demanding combinations in a row.

    Fence 21abcd – Triple brushes and corners

    There are two routes through this third water complex. The most direct way is over 21ab, a triple brush directly into water, curving left-handed to a corner (c), and then kinking right before going left-handed again to a triple brush (d). They are all slightly offset, so accuracy at these narrow fences will be paramount.

    Triple brush into water at Pau fence 21

    The longer route avoids jumping in the water itself, tackling a triple brush (a), splashing through and a long way round to a corner (bc), and another long loop to a triple brush (d).

    Fence 22ab – “Oops”

    The aptly named “Oops” is reminiscent of Burghley’s leaf pit, with a huge drop on falling ground, targeting a brush skinny to the left. For those who can’t gather up their knitting, they can turn right for an easier triple brush set on rising ground, but it’s against the direction of travel and will be costly on time.

    Fence 22 drop at Pau Horse Trials Cross-country

    fence 22ab at Pau

    The b element skinny requires great control after the drop. The alternative triple brush is out of shot to the right

    Fence 23abc and 24 – fourth water complex

    Pierre has set a teaser at this final water combination, as it is numbered so that riders cannot switch to a different route halfway through. The shorter route is over a log drop (a) into the water, keep the horse’s eyes off the house directly in front and instead bend sharp left to a step up (bc) and straight over the upright angled brush at fence 24. Or you jump a narrow house fence (ab) and canter into the water, over another house (c), and then have to thread your way back to the brush, which is separately numbered.

    Fence 23 at Pau

    The direct log in at 23a, but rather than jumping the inviting c element ahead, horses have to turn sharp left to go up the step (bc), shown below

    Step up from water at Pau fence 23

    fence 23 alternative Pau Horse Trials cross-country

    The longer route involves jumping two houses, but makes it time-consuming to get to fence 24 – which is directly after the step up

    Fence 27abcd – Houses

    Four from home, and the finishing line is so nearly in sight, but there’s still one combination which might invite a fly-by.

    Pierre has again used the mounds tactically, as horses won’t know until they have taken off at the first house (a) how steeply the ground falls away on landing. They then need to turn right as they go down the hill to an angled house (bc), and stay firmly on their line to another angled house (d).

    There are smaller, straightforward, time-consuming alternatives here to help horses complete.

    Fence 27a at Pau

    House fences at 27abcd at Pau

    Thanks to Storm Benjamin, the trot-up has been pushed back to 5pm (4pm British time) on Thursday with all the dressage taking place on Friday, starting at 9am (8am British time).

    The Pau Horse Trials cross-country phase takes place on Saturday, 25 October, scheduled to start at 11.30am (10.30am British time).

