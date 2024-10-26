Wet weather forces further changes to Pau Horse Trials cross-country course





Further changes have been made to the 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course this morning (Saturday, 26 October).

H&H reported last night that three jumps had been removed – these were fences 17, 28 and 29a. The roping was also changed in a couple of places.

More jumps were also removed this morning, before the start of the action on Pierre Michelet’s five-star course.

Fences four, five and six – Maisons Béarnaise du Crédit Agricole Pyrénées Gascogne (pictured, below) – a combination question, where competitors would have jumped a house on a mound followed by two more houses on a tight turn, have been taken out.

Out on the racecourse section of the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course, the laurel hedge at fence 16 (Haie de Laurier) and the white vertical at fence 18 (Vertical MIMs) are also gone. The log pile question at fence 19ab (Stères), two skinny jumping efforts with serious breadth on a related distance, are no longer on the course.

The corner before competitors enter the main arena (fence 31 – Pointe MIMs) has also been removed.

An updated total distance and optimum time is expected soon.

The going on the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course walked soft on Thursday, a dry, sunny day. The weather turned that night, bringing persistent rain and cooler temperatures.

The cross-country action is set to start at 11.30am local time (10.30am UK time).

