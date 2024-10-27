‘I owe him everything’: British rider in first season at five-star scores glorious Pau win





Britain’s Caroline Harris and D.Day headed a world-class field to be crowned Pau Horse Trials winners in their first season at five-star.

The pair sealed victory through their phenomenal jumping performances. Their dressage was good – a score of 30.3 left them in 22nd after the first phase – but the exceptional way in which this 10-year-old gelding floated through the testing cross-country conditions is what set this combination apart.

Clear showjumping rounds from Tom McEwen (Brookfield Quality) and Ros Canter (Izilot DHI), who held provisional third and second after cross-country, meant that overnight leaders Caroline and D.Day had no buffer.

D.Day is an excellent showjumper, but jumping for a five-star win is beyond any situation either of the pair has been in before. Winning hadn’t crossed Caroline’s mind before this week. She was here for experience and it was only a “kick up the backside” from friends that meant she ran cross-country at all.

If Caroline felt nerves as she cantered into the showjumping arena, there was no outward hint to those watching on.

D.Day settled into a lovely, forward rhythm and horse and rider looked cooly confident as they navigated Pau’s typically testing showjumping track. The horse tapped a couple, but the poles stayed in place, giving this combination a career-defining win over a massive five-star field.

“I’ve worked my whole life to even just get to five-star – it’s taken me till this year to finally get a horse there,” said Caroline.

“I’m just so lucky that he is who he is. He’s not the most talented in any shape or form, but he gives me everything all the time. I owe him everything.”

She added: “I’ve dreamt about it, but I never thought this would ever happen. You’re up against the amazing Tom and Ros… I’m not even anywhere near them, and to come home having beaten them is quite unbelievable.”

Caroline is modest in her analysis. She has quietly and consistently been building her bank of experience, which has led to this victory. The 35-year-old, whose first taste of horses was through riding lessons in London, has more than 200 international starts to her name and solid results with many horses across the levels to four-star.

This season alone, she has won two short-format four-stars – including D.Day’s last outing at Lignières – and jumped double clear at Luhmühlen with her now CCI5*-winning ride.

The five-star route was never meant to be the plan for D.Day, who is owned by his breeder Fiona Oliver with Lucy Matthews, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle. The now 10-year-old – by Billy Mexico and out of former racehorse Dillus – was bred to be a happy hacker and hunter. Breeding is a lottery. It just so happened that Fiona hit a different jackpot to the one she initially aimed for.

When D.Day joined Caroline’s string, she thought three-star would probably be his ceiling, but this brave, nimble chap has continued to deliver the happiest surprises through his talent and attitude.

“I thought he would make a very cute junior/young rider horse, and he’s just gone on and on – under the radar, plugging away and just pulling out results,” said Caroline.

Defending Pau Horse Trials champions finish second

Pau continued to be a happy hunting ground for defending champions Ros and Izilot DHI, with the pair finishing runners up (40.6).

“We always feel when we walk the showjumping course here that it’s very big,” said Ros. “It’s probably one of the biggest courses we ever have to tackle. But I also think that the horses really enjoy jumping off this surface.

“As much as the ground conditions weren’t easy yesterday, the horses have all come out of it feeling very well this morning, so they were able to tackle such an up to height and technical track well.”

Tom and Brookfield Quality (“Norris”) completed the all-British podium at Pau Horse Trials, pulling out a typically class clear on the final day.

“Norris has been amazing,” said Tom, who rides the 15-year-old for owners John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn. “He’s an awesome little horse with a huge amount of character. It’s taken a bit of time to get to know one another, but he is amazing.”

China’s Alex Hua Tian scored his best five-star result in landing fourth place with a double jumping clear aboard Chicko, who was produced by Polly Stockton before Alex took on the ride in 2022.

“I have a huge amount of faith in the horse,” said Alex, of the 14-year-old gelding who he owns with Kate and Peter Willis.

“I knew he had a good chance of being competitive here, just from the type of horse he is, what his advantages and disadvantages are, and I felt everything here at Pau was going to suit him – and also give us a bit of an indication of what we might do next year.”

Boyd Martin and Fedarman B (“Bruno”) have had two successful trips to France this year. The US combination followed up on their 10th place at the Olympics with fifth at Pau. It’s not been an easy week for Boyd, who had two black eyes after hitting the deck twice at Maryland last week.

“Bruno covered for me a bit this weekend, but he’s still got plenty left in the tank, and I feel like we’ve got a handle on his dressage now,” said Boyd.

“There’s a lot to be excited for Bruno’s future, and very, very grateful that the Annie Goodman syndicate got behind me and allowed me to do a second trip to France this year. The sky’s the limit with him.”

Austria’s Lea Siegl ended 2024 on a high note after a difficult 12 months. Lea was injured in fall at Pau 2023. Earlier this year, she broke her leg in training and made a remarkable return to win a four-star at Baborowko and secure her Olympic qualification – only to be spun at the first trot-up in Paris.

Lea and DSP Fighting Line rose from 16th after dressage to finish sixth, with a clean jumping sheet at Pau Horse Trials.

“It feels good,” said Lea, whose childhood dream is to compete at Badminton and will see how “Fighty” feels after his winter break. “He’s turning 18 next year, but he doesn’t feel 18. He’s getting better and better as he’s getting older, so we will see.

“Not every horse is born to be a Badminton or Burghley horse, or a five-star horse in general, but I think he is. So if he feels good, we have a plan.”

