Ben Hobday ‘extremely proud’ of Shadow Man as pair impress at Pau following reunion





Ben Hobday and Shadow Man’s reunion has gone from strength to strength as the pair impressed with a five-star cross-country jumping clear at Pau Horse Trials today (26 October).

Australia’s Christopher Burton won individual Olympic silver with Shadow Man in Paris this summer; the horse joined Christopher on a temporary basis with the 2024 Games as the target, and returned to Ben after the exceptional feat.

Ben and Shadow Man, a 14-year-old gelding who Ben has produced to top level, finished 10th at Lignières and second at Strzegom on their most recent outings.

Those short-format four-stars have led to a tilt at the final five-star of 2024 in France. The pair followed up their sub-30 dressage with a confident cross-country performance to hold 15th place in the big Pau field ahead of Sunday’s showjumping on a score of 53.6.

“At the beginning of the year, we decided to give the horse a chance at Olympics, which Chris executed perfectly,” said Ben, after his dressage test.

“The horse got to fulfil what we had dreamed of since he was a four- or five-year-old.”

He added that the horse means so much to him that it was “very weird” not having him in the yard and watching someone else ride him, while crediting Christopher for doing “a fantastic job”.

“When he came back, it was a real moment for us, so we’re just having fun,” said Ben, who has recently been having help from Bettina Hoy on the flat.

“There’s no pressure now. That’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m just going to enjoy him and if good things happen, they do. He has to enjoy himself, and so have I.”

After cross-country, Ben added that he is “extremely proud” of Shadow Man.

“He’s had a busy year and been very successful,” said Ben, who owns the horse with Jane Chambers and Stephen Hobday. “He really gave his heart today, and you’ve got to be grateful for that.”

Britain’s Caroline Harris and D.Day head the Pau Horse Trials results after cross-country, with Ros Canter and Izilot DHI in second and Tom McEwen on Brookfield Quality third at this stage.

