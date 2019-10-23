How you can watch Pau Horse Trials on TV

If you can’t make it to Pau Horse Trials, which is more correctly known as the Les 5 étoiles de Pau (24—27 October, 2019), there is good news because all phases will be available to watch thanks to a livestream service.

Meanwhile, our on-site reporter will be updating our Pau microsite each day to keep you the up-to-date with the stories behind the action. Find out below how you can follow the action from the comfort of your sofa.

Pau Horse Trials TV coverage 2019

Join us online

Visit horseandhound.co.uk/tag/pau-horse-trials for all the latest news from our team of reporters working on site at the event. The website will be kept up to date with course pictures, twice daily reports and video interviews from top riders, plus blogs from our Badminton first-timers throughout the event.

Don’t miss H&H’s full report from Pau Horse Trials out on 31 October 2019.

