Pau is a beautiful town on the northern edge of the Pyrenees in the south of France, so if you’re heading to Pau Horse Trials (more correctly known as Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*) then it’s worth checking into one of the hotels near Pau to make the most of your trip whether you’re there to spectate, support or work. Held at a racehorse training facility, the five-star event marks the end of the European eventing season at five-star level and it is a popular choice for British event riders.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Pau, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue – jump down to…

Hotels near Pau

Carré Pau Airport Hotel

Distance to event: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Kyriad Prestige Pau – Palais des Sports

Distance to event: 2.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

