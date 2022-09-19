{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Check out places to stay near Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Pau is a beautiful town on the northern edge of the Pyrenees in the south of France, so if you’re heading to Pau Horse Trials (more correctly known as Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*) then it’s worth checking into one of the hotels near Pau to make the most of your trip whether you’re there to spectate, support or work. Held at a racehorse training facility, the five-star event marks the end of the European eventing season at five-star level and it is a popular choice for British event riders.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Pau, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue – jump down to…

    Hotels near Pau

    Carré Pau Airport Hotel

    Distance to event: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Kyriad Prestige Pau – Palais des Sports

    Distance to event: 2.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Mercure Pau Palais des Sports

    Distance to event: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Quick Palace Pau Zénith

    Distance to event: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Pau Zénith B&B Hotel

    Distance to event: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    All Suites Pau – Zénith

    Distance to event: 2.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Domitys Le Palmier du Roi

    Distance to event: 2.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel |

    View now at booking.com

    Ostal Hotel Pau Universite

    Distance to event: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Victoria Garden Aparthotel

    Distance to event: 3.4 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Ibis Budget Pau Lescar

    Distance to event: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Apartments and holiday lets near Pau

    Park de Vincennes

    Distance to event: 1.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Av Mermoz

    Distance to event: 1.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Loft apartment

    Distance to event: 2.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Bel’Apparté

    Distance to event: 3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Apartment on Avenue du Président Kennedy

    Distance to event: 3.1 miles | Type: 4-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Pau Nord Apartment

    Distance to event: 3.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Rhine And Danube Apartment

    Distance to event: 3.3 miles | Type: 4-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Lodge Fouchet

    Distance to event: 3.4 miles | Type: Studio apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    St Exupéry

    Distance to event: 3.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Cosy Studio Apartment

    Distance to event: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Chez Annick

    Distance to event: 5.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...