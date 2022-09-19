Pau is a beautiful town on the northern edge of the Pyrenees in the south of France, so if you’re heading to Pau Horse Trials (more correctly known as Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5*) then it’s worth checking into one of the hotels near Pau to make the most of your trip whether you’re there to spectate, support or work. Held at a racehorse training facility, the five-star event marks the end of the European eventing season at five-star level and it is a popular choice for British event riders.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Pau, but apartments and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue – jump down to…
Hotels near Pau
Carré Pau Airport Hotel
Distance to event: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
Kyriad Prestige Pau – Palais des Sports
Distance to event: 2.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View now at booking.com
Mercure Pau Palais des Sports
Distance to event: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
Quick Palace Pau Zénith
Distance to event: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
Pau Zénith B&B Hotel
Distance to event: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
All Suites Pau – Zénith
Distance to event: 2.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View now at booking.com
Domitys Le Palmier du Roi
Distance to event: 2.6 miles | Type: Aparthotel |
View now at booking.com
Ostal Hotel Pau Universite
Distance to event: 3.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View now at booking.com
Victoria Garden Aparthotel
Distance to event: 3.4 miles | Type: Aparthotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
Ibis Budget Pau Lescar
Distance to event: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View now at booking.com
Apartments and holiday lets near Pau
Park de Vincennes
Distance to event: 1.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Av Mermoz
Distance to event: 1.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Loft apartment
Distance to event: 2.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Bel’Apparté
Distance to event: 3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Apartment on Avenue du Président Kennedy
Distance to event: 3.1 miles | Type: 4-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Pau Nord Apartment
Distance to event: 3.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Rhine And Danube Apartment
Distance to event: 3.3 miles | Type: 4-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Lodge Fouchet
Distance to event: 3.4 miles | Type: Studio apartment |
View now at booking.com
St Exupéry
Distance to event: 3.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Cosy Studio Apartment
Distance to event: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Chez Annick
Distance to event: 5.8 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
You might also like:
How to watch Pau Horse Trials
Heading to Badminton Horse Trials? Find a place to stay
Find somewhere to stay during Burghley Horse Trials
FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.