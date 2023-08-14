



The Palace of Versailles is playing host to all equestrian events, plus the modern pentathlon, at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Also known as the Château de Versailles, it welcomed the court of Louis XIV in 1682, and became an integral part of French royalty. It became a national museum in 1883, opening its magnificent gardens the public, and was the first French place to be listed as a UNESCO heritage site in 1979. If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the Palace of Versailles, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

Hotels near the Palace of Versailles

Hôtel le Versailles

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This hotel has a selection of rooms to choose from, including family rooms. View Deal

Hôtel du Jeu de Paume

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This hotel has unique decoration and a small, flowered garden for guests to make use of. View Deal

Waldorf Astoria Versailles

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

Set over 8 acres of greenery, this 5-star hotel has two restaurants and a bar, and guests have free access to the Spa Guerlain facilities. View Deal

Le Louis Versailles Château

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This hotel has a restaurant, bar and terrace, and is situated in an excellent location. View Deal

Ibis Versailles Château

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This hotel is right near an RER station giving you access to the rest of the city. View Deal

Hôtel la Residence Du Berry

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This hotel is right by the train station, giving you access to other parts of the city. View Deal

Hôtel d’Angleterre

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This 2-star hotel serves breakfast and has a small courtyard. View Deal

Royal Hôtel

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This 2-star hotel offers breakfast and a range of rooms. View Deal

Les Etangs de Corot

Distance: 3.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: |

This luxury 4-star hotel has two restaurants and a spa. View Deal

Hotel Quorum

Distance: 5.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: |

This 3-star hotel, has a restaurant, bar and lounge area. View Deal

Hotel Acanthe

Distance: 6.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: |

This 4-star hotel has a bar and lounge, and a range of rooms to choose from. View Deal

Holiday lets and apartments near the Palace of Versailles

Le Petit Versailles

Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: |

This 4-bed villa has everything you need for your stay, including BBQ facilities. View Deal

