    • The Palace of Versailles is playing host to all equestrian events, plus the modern pentathlon, at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Also known as the Château de Versailles, it welcomed the court of Louis XIV in 1682, and became an integral part of French royalty. It became a national museum in 1883, opening its magnificent gardens the public, and was the first French place to be listed as a UNESCO heritage site in 1979. If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near the Palace of Versailles, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

    Hotels near the Palace of Versailles

    Hôtel le Versailles
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This hotel has a selection of rooms to choose from, including family rooms.

    Hôtel du Jeu de Paume
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This hotel has unique decoration and a small, flowered garden for guests to make use of.

    Waldorf Astoria Versailles
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    Set over 8 acres of greenery, this 5-star hotel has two restaurants and a bar, and guests have free access to the Spa Guerlain facilities.

    Le Louis Versailles Château
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This hotel has a restaurant, bar and terrace, and is situated in an excellent location.

    Ibis Versailles Château
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This hotel is right near an RER station giving you access to the rest of the city.

    Hôtel la Residence Du Berry
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This hotel is right by the train station, giving you access to other parts of the city.

    Hôtel d’Angleterre
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 2-star hotel serves breakfast and has a small courtyard.

    Royal Hôtel
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 2-star hotel offers breakfast and a range of rooms.

    Les Etangs de Corot
    Distance: 3.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This luxury 4-star hotel has two restaurants and a spa.

    Hotel Quorum
    Distance: 5.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 3-star hotel, has a restaurant, bar and lounge area.

    Hotel Acanthe
    Distance: 6.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 4-star hotel has a bar and lounge, and a range of rooms to choose from.

    Holiday lets and apartments near the Palace of Versailles

    Le Petit Versailles
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 4-bed villa has everything you need for your stay, including BBQ facilities.

    Uncle Louis’ Apartment
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    Choose from a variety of studio setups in this aparthotel.

    Loft Apartment, Versailles
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 2-bed apartment is fully equipped for a self-catered stay.

    The King’s Attic, Versailles
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 1-bed apartment sleeps three and has a fully equipped kitchen.

    Rue Royale Apartment
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 2-bed apartment sleeps up to five, and has a fully equipped kitchen with an oven and fridge.

    Rue d’Anjou Apartment
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 1-bed apartment has a fully equipped kitchen and shower room.

    Orangery Apartments
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    These apartments sleep between two and six – each has a kitchen and dining area, plus there’s an on-site restaurant.

    Rue des Etats Generaux Apartments
    Distance: < 1 mile | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    These elegantly decorated apartments sleep up to four people.

    Lily Flower Apartment
    Distance: 1.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating:  |
    This 1-bed fully equipped apartment sleeps up to four people.

