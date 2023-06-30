



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The Haras national du Pin is a Royal stud farm and described as a “jewel of Normandy heritage”. Not only is it open to the public throughout the summer, but it hosts a wide range of equestrian events throughout the year, too. This year it plays host to the European Eventing Championships (9–13 August, 2023).

If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Haras du Pin, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

Hotels near Haras du Pin