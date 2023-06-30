{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Places to stay near the European Eventing Championships at Le Haras national du Pin

    • The Haras national du Pin is a Royal stud farm and described as a “jewel of Normandy heritage”. Not only is it open to the public throughout the summer, but it hosts a wide range of equestrian events throughout the year, too. This year it plays host to the European Eventing Championships (9–13 August, 2023).

    If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Haras du Pin, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

    Hotels near Haras du Pin

    Lieu-dit La Gautellerie Villa
    Distance: 1.5 miles
    This 6-bed, 3-bathroom villa with private pool is about as close as you’re going to get to the Championships.

    Le Pavillon De Gouffern B&B
    Distance: 2.5 miles
    There are a selection of rooms to choose from in this old hunting lodge, which has an outdoor pool.

    Gîte Le Riviéra
    Distance: 4 miles
    This 5-bed apartment can sleep up to 8 people.

    One-bed cottage
    Distance: 4.3 miles
    This self-contained 1-bed cottage with garden sleeps up to 4.

    The Cider House
    Distance: 7.3 miles
    This 1-bed cottage sleeps up to 4, is pet friendly, has BBQ facilities and a lake view.

    La Bergerie
    Distance: 7.3 miles
    This 1-bed cottage sleeps up to 5, is pet friendly, has BBQ facilities, an outdoor pool and a lake view.

    Domaine de Prestal
    Distance: 7.6 miles
    Choose from a selection of rooms at this guesthouse that offers buffet, continental or vegetarian breakfast.
    Check availability at hotels.com or booking.com

    Medieval Guest Room In Old Town
    Distance: 8.6 miles
    This B&B offers medieval-decorated rooms and has access to an outdoor pool.

    Hostellerie de la Renaissance
    Distance: 9.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This hotel offers a heated outdoor swimming pool, sauna and a hot tub, as well as Michelin-starred restaurant.

    Le Nid des Mésanges
    Distance: 9.9 miles
    This B&B offers a continental breakfast.

    Logis Auberge du Valburgeois
    Distance: 15.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
    This traditional no-frills hotel and restaurant is pet-friendly and has free parking.

    Le Soleil d’Or
    Distance: 16.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
    This pet-friendly hotel offers free parking and has a restaurant on site.

