The Haras national du Pin is a Royal stud farm and described as a “jewel of Normandy heritage”. Not only is it open to the public throughout the summer, but it hosts a wide range of equestrian events throughout the year, too. This year it plays host to the European Eventing Championships (9–13 August, 2023).
If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Haras du Pin, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.
Hotels near Haras du Pin
Lieu-dit La Gautellerie Villa
Distance: 1.5 miles
This 6-bed, 3-bathroom villa with private pool is about as close as you’re going to get to the Championships.
Le Pavillon De Gouffern B&B
Distance: 2.5 miles
There are a selection of rooms to choose from in this old hunting lodge, which has an outdoor pool.
Gîte Le Riviéra
Distance: 4 miles
This 5-bed apartment can sleep up to 8 people.
One-bed cottage
Distance: 4.3 miles
This self-contained 1-bed cottage with garden sleeps up to 4.
The Cider House
Distance: 7.3 miles
This 1-bed cottage sleeps up to 4, is pet friendly, has BBQ facilities and a lake view.
La Bergerie
Distance: 7.3 miles
This 1-bed cottage sleeps up to 5, is pet friendly, has BBQ facilities, an outdoor pool and a lake view.
Domaine de Prestal
Distance: 7.6 miles
Choose from a selection of rooms at this guesthouse that offers buffet, continental or vegetarian breakfast.
Check availability at hotels.com or booking.com
Medieval Guest Room In Old Town
Distance: 8.6 miles
This B&B offers medieval-decorated rooms and has access to an outdoor pool.
Hostellerie de la Renaissance
Distance: 9.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
This hotel offers a heated outdoor swimming pool, sauna and a hot tub, as well as Michelin-starred restaurant.
You might also like:
Mark Phillips: ‘Why selectors, not computers, pick the British team’
Three riders seek to make championship debuts as British longlist for eventing Europeans revealed
Heading to Badminton Horse Trials? Find a place to stay
Find somewhere to stay during Burghley Horse Trials
Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.