‘A horseman we can never forget’: medal-winning rider, coach and chef d’equipe dies aged 64





Tributes have been paid to Jean-Maurice Bonneau, the French medal-winning rider, coach and chef d’equipe, who has died aged 64.

The Bonneau family said in a statement they had lost “a father, grandfather, brother, and coach, so dear to us all”, on Monday (18 March).

“He made equestrian history through his knowledge and love of horses. He was a role model for many, his energy and good humour pulled many of us to the top. He illuminated our lives with his presence, he leaves a huge void,” read the family statement.

Mr Bonneau was born in Vendée, France, in 1959. He started riding aged 12, and followed his older brothers Jean-Pierre and André into a professional equestrian career. He trained with Hubert Thirouin and Daniel Constant, setting up on his own in 1984.

He was part of the French showjumping team from 1987 to 1996, and in 1995 was part of the team that won bronze at the European Championships in St Gallen, Switzerland, on Urlevent Piornnière. The following year he retired from competition to concentrate on coaching.

Mr Bonneau was the French showjumping team coach and chef d’equipe from 2000 to 2006. He led the team to gold at the 2002 World Championships in Jerez de la Frontera, and team silver at the 2003 European Championships in Donaueschingen. The French team also enjoyed Nations Cup victories between 2003 and 2004.

He was coach to the Brazilian showjumping team from 2011 to 2015, and a private coach to riders including Kevin Staut and Phillippe Rozier, whom he accompanied to the Rio Olympics in 2016. Mr Bonneau was a previous member of the FEI jumping committee, and most recently the sports advisor and a selector for the International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) young riders’ academy.

The showjumping community has paid tribute to Mr Bonneau, including French showjumper Simon Delestre.

“Before becoming a friend, you were one of the first who believed in me by giving me a chance, when you were coach of the French team,” said Simon.

IJRC director Eleonora Ottaviani said “we have lost a professional horseman who we can never forget”.

“Jean-Maurice expressed his outstanding talents both as an international rider and as a top trainer, as the chef d’equipe of winning teams, and as a point of reference in the training and development of young talents, in his role as sports advisor and panel member in selecting members of the young riders’ academy, and of confirmed champions,” she said.

“His victories and medals, sporting achievements and organisational capabilities will never be forgotten. But above all, he will be remembered by all of us as a sincere friend whose sensitivity and enthusiasm sustained the highest values of ethical sport and the welfare of horses.”

