Three riders seek to make championship debuts as British longlist for eventing Europeans revealed

    • Eighteen horse and rider combinations have been named as the British entries for the eventing European Championships at Haras du Pin, France (9-13 August). The selected squad of six combinations – a team of four and two individuals – will be announced in July.

    The list consists of 12 riders, four of whom (Ros Canter, Yasmin Ingham, Piggy March and Oliver Townend) have two potential rides listed and one of whom, Tom McEwen, has three. David Doel, Tom Jackson and Bubby Upton are all seeking to make their senior squad championship debuts, while the other riders all have previous championship experience.

    The nominated British entries for the eventing European Championships are:

    Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Owner: Michele Saul
    Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
    Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

    Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
    Owners: Kate James and Annie Makin
    Breeder: Pennie Wallce (GBR)
    Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King

    Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52
    Owners: Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura
    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
    Breeding: by Landos, out of mare by Quinar

    David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed
    Owner: Gillian Jonas
    Breeder: J. W. and A. P. Jurrius (NED)
    Breeding: by Carambole, out of a mare by Harcos

    Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick
    Owner: Sarah Ross
    Breeder: Mrs M Watson (GBR)
    Breeding: by Mill Law

    Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
    Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
    Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
    Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot

    Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
    Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
    Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)
    Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Shot Hope

    Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift
    Owners: Patricia Davenport, Millie Simmie and Sarah Webb
    Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)
    Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, out of a mare by Lucky Gift

    Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
    Owners: Diana Bown, the late Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker
    Breeder: Phillipe Briviois (FRA)
    Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles

    Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise
    Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
    Breeder: Martin Ryan (IRL)
    Breeding: by Cavalier Carnival, out of mare by Atlantic Cruise

    Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco
    Owners: James and Jo Lambert
    Breeder: Michael Burke (IRL)
    Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan out of a mare by Clarion Hotel Coolcorran Cool Diamond

    Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin
    Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
    Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
    Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

    Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist
    Owner: Martin Belsham
    Breeding: by Alvescot Paper Moon, out of a mare by Wickstead Didger I Doo

    Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser
    Owners: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen
    Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)
    Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge

    Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
    Owner: Pru Dawes
    Breeder: Jim O’Neill (IRL)
    Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroon, out of a mare by OBOS Quality

    Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghor Class
    Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
    Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)
    Breeding: by Courage II

    Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs
    Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
    Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)
    Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero

    Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout
    Owners: Bubby’s mother Rachel and The Zebedee Syndicate
    Breeder: Sharon Stone (GBR)
    Breeding: by Samraan

    The names of the grooms have not been confirmed but will be included with the final squad announcement.

