Eighteen horse and rider combinations have been named as the British entries for the eventing European Championships at Haras du Pin, France (9-13 August). The selected squad of six combinations – a team of four and two individuals – will be announced in July.
The list consists of 12 riders, four of whom (Ros Canter, Yasmin Ingham, Piggy March and Oliver Townend) have two potential rides listed and one of whom, Tom McEwen, has three. David Doel, Tom Jackson and Bubby Upton are all seeking to make their senior squad championship debuts, while the other riders all have previous championship experience.
The nominated British entries for the eventing European Championships are:
Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Owner: Michele Saul
Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
Owners: Kate James and Annie Makin
Breeder: Pennie Wallce (GBR)
Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King
Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52
Owners: Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
Breeding: by Landos, out of mare by Quinar
David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed
Owner: Gillian Jonas
Breeder: J. W. and A. P. Jurrius (NED)
Breeding: by Carambole, out of a mare by Harcos
Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick
Owner: Sarah Ross
Breeder: Mrs M Watson (GBR)
Breeding: by Mill Law
Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot
Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)
Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Shot Hope
Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift
Owners: Patricia Davenport, Millie Simmie and Sarah Webb
Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)
Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, out of a mare by Lucky Gift
Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
Owners: Diana Bown, the late Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker
Breeder: Phillipe Briviois (FRA)
Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles
Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise
Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
Breeder: Martin Ryan (IRL)
Breeding: by Cavalier Carnival, out of mare by Atlantic Cruise
Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco
Owners: James and Jo Lambert
Breeder: Michael Burke (IRL)
Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan out of a mare by Clarion Hotel Coolcorran Cool Diamond
Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin
Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist
Owner: Martin Belsham
Breeding: by Alvescot Paper Moon, out of a mare by Wickstead Didger I Doo
Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser
Owners: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen
Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)
Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge
Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
Owner: Pru Dawes
Breeder: Jim O’Neill (IRL)
Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroon, out of a mare by OBOS Quality
Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghor Class
Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)
Breeding: by Courage II
Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs
Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)
Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero
Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout
Owners: Bubby’s mother Rachel and The Zebedee Syndicate
Breeder: Sharon Stone (GBR)
Breeding: by Samraan
The names of the grooms have not been confirmed but will be included with the final squad announcement.
